Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens place four players on Active/PUP list

By Kevin Oestreicher
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AocGy_0b5L5n6Q00

The Baltimore Ravens have been busy preparing for 2021 training camp. Their first full team practice will take place on July 28th, but some players won’t be on the field due to previous injuries that they suffered last season and are still recovering from.

On Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic shared that according to Thursday’s transaction notice, Baltimore had placed four of their players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

The placement of Boyle, Stanley, Alaka and Marshall on the list doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Back in June, head coach John Harbaugh said that they “might” be ready for the first day of training camp when asked about the health of the injured players by Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun.

All four players that Baltimore placed on the list suffered a major injury at some point during 2020. Marshall was hurt in training camp, while the others got hurt during the regular season.

In being placed on the Active/PUP list, a player can start practicing immediately after they’re activated.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
55K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pup#American Football#Active Pup#Ilb#Boyle Stanley#The Baltimore Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLFOX Sports

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson causes uproar after WR, DB drill video goes viral

Videos of Lamar Jackson showing off his dual-threat talents have gone viral on social media – but not in the way you might think. In a video making its rounds on social media, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is seen doing wide receiver and defensive back drills with kids on an asphalt basketball court.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: 4 veterans that are likely to be cut this summer

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the older rosters in the NFL. While they undoubtedly have their fair share of young stars, a number of aging veterans make up the backbone of their roster. Players like Calais Campbell, Kevin Zeitler, and Brandon Williams are all on the wrong side of...
NFLNBC Sports

Ravens are signing Chris Smith

The Ravens worked out three edge rushers on Monday. They are signing Chris Smith to a one-year deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced. Dion Jordan and Shilique Calhoun were the other players who worked out for the Ravens. Smith, 29, has 9.5 sacks in seven NFL seasons. He had one sack...
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

Is NFL star Lamar Jackson vaccinated?

MORE and more NFL players have tested positive while following Covid protocol the league requires. The Baltimore Ravens is the next team to experience the spread of Covid within the team's players. Did Lamar Jackson test positive for Covid?. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed on July 28, 2021 that...
NFLPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, medical examiner says

Lorenzo Taliaferro, a former Baltimore Ravens running back who starred for Bruton High, died of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, according to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. His death was ruled an accident, Donna Price, the district administrator for the state medical examiner’s office in Norfolk, wrote in an email Monday. Taliaferro, 28, died in December of what was ...
NFLchatsports.com

Everyone is raving about the Ravens’ new coaches

A few days have passed since training camp started for all 32 teams around the NFL. The biggest piece of news surrounding the Ravens has been the absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson. While keeping tabs on observations surrounding the team’s practices, a theme has started to occur: Baltimore’s new coaches are receiving a ton of praise.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens could stand to benefit from Carson Wentz injury

Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback Carson Wentz is out indefinitely due to a foot injury suffered in last week’s training camp practice, which means the Baltimore Ravens can feel a bit better about the start of their season. No matter what anyone says about Wentz being a flaky dud, his injury should...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

The Athletic’s Jay Morrison writes it looks like Bengals veteran G Xavier Su’a-Filo has the early edge to start at right guard ahead of second-round OL Jackson Carman. Morrison highlights WR Trent Taylor and DE Khalid Kareem as players who have stood out early in the competition for the final few roster spots at their positions.
NFLESPN

Baltimore Ravens shore up pass rush, agree to 1-year, $4 million deal with Justin Houston, sources say

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens signed outside linebacker Justin Houston to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This is a significant move for the Ravens, who added the best available pass-rusher to address the biggest hole on their team. Houston, 32, is a four-time Pro Bowl defender who has recorded at least eight sacks in each of the past four seasons.
NFLCBS Sports

Ravens' Nick Boyle: Starts camp on PUP list

Boyle (knee) was placed on the PUP list Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Boyle is working his way back from season-ending MCL, PCL and hamstring injuries, and though he's expected to be ready for Week 1, he won't be on the field for the start of training camp. Once healthy, Boyle stands to spend the final year of his contract handling a key blocking role while fellow tight end Mark Andrews takes most of the pass-catching reps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy