Ravens place four players on Active/PUP list

The Baltimore Ravens have been busy preparing for 2021 training camp. Their first full team practice will take place on July 28th, but some players won’t be on the field due to previous injuries that they suffered last season and are still recovering from.

On Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic shared that according to Thursday’s transaction notice, Baltimore had placed four of their players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

The placement of Boyle, Stanley, Alaka and Marshall on the list doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Back in June, head coach John Harbaugh said that they “might” be ready for the first day of training camp when asked about the health of the injured players by Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun.

All four players that Baltimore placed on the list suffered a major injury at some point during 2020. Marshall was hurt in training camp, while the others got hurt during the regular season.

In being placed on the Active/PUP list, a player can start practicing immediately after they’re activated.