The Philadelphia Union currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference. However, make no mistake, the margin for the U is slim as could fall as far as 8th quickly. The Union are in second place in the East, 4 points back of New England Revolution. However, one thing to pay attention to games played. The Union have 14 games played, while spots 3 through 6 have 13 played, and 7 and 8 have 12. While it is unlikely, if all those teams won those 1 or two games in hand, the Union would be sitting 7 or 8, close to missing the playoffs. Take a look at the standings below for reference.