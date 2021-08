When Yealimi Noh walked down the 18th fairway at the Amundi Evian Championship, she thought she would be nervous. Her drive had leaked right and ended up in thick rough with no chance to hit the green on the reachable par-5. A birdie for Noh on No. 18 would force a playoff with clubhouse leader Minjee Lee, who shot 7-under 64 to get in at 18 under.