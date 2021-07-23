Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

5 rooftop bars in New York City you should visit this month

By Alexandria Perez
lynnhazan.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for something new to do this month? Hang out at creative (and Instagram-worthy) rooftop bars in New York City! Here are just a few to get you started this summer. If you’re looking to lounge by the pool, check out Somewhere Nowhere! They offer drinks and bites in their indoor garden lounge and open-air rooftop Wednesday through Sunday. Walk-ins are welcome for bar seating and reservations are recommended for dedicated tables.

lynnhazan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rooftop#Raw Bar#Food Drink#Instagram A#Gallowgreen#Les#Blue Ribbon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Robb Report

‘You Can Dine Somewhere Else’: Restaurateur Danny Meyer Says He’ll Turn Away Unvaccinated Diners

Danny Meyer has joined a growing list of restaurateurs and bar owners across the country who are taking action to stem the spread of Covid-19. The New York-based restauranteur behind Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG) has announced all customers and employees must provide proof of vaccination to enter his 18 venues. That includes such New York restaurants as The Modern, Manhatta and Gramercy Tavern, along with Anchovy Social and Maialino Mare in D.C.
RestaurantsEater

Why You Shouldn’t Eat at the New Momofuku Ssäm Bar Just Yet

To understand where things go off the rails at David Chang’s Momofuku Ssäm Bar, whose new Seaport District digs feel like a monogrammed polo shirt of its formerly raffish self, consider the venue’s riffs on glutinous Korean rice cakes, or tteok. The original East Village location attracted a dedicated following...
Washington, DCadvancedmixology.com

The Best Bars In Washington DC You Should Visit In 2021

Ever since the Residence Act was first passed in 1790, Washington DC has been both the nation’s capital and a city home to some of the best bars, pubs, and other drinking establishments. With more than 2,600 bars within the district’s limits, residents of Washington DC are certainly not without options.
New York City, NYTime

New York City

New York City is back from its pandemic hibernation, and soon, live theater will be too: Broadway is set to reopen in September. Art lovers are already taking in reopened or reimagined museums, like Dia:Chelsea, a contemporary installation space, and the Frick Madison’s (formerly Frick Collection) new residence in the Breuer on Madison Avenue, a building previously occupied by the Met. New restaurants and bars like Harlem Biscuit Company, Sona and Em Vietnamese Bistro offer creative menus and the opportunity to support BIPOC-owned dining, and dim sum favorite Jing Fong is reopening in Chinatown. Moynihan Train Hall, a new 17-track expansion of Penn Station, brings the future of travel to the forefront, while heady outdoor offerings, like the city’s newest Hudson River park, the Thomas Heathewick–designed, Barry Diller–funded Little Island, provide space for respite and play. —Kayla Stewart.
RestaurantsHonest Cooking

5 New Rooftop Bars to Soak Up the Summer Season

What’s beats sipping a cocktail in the sun and soaking up glorious city views? Nothing much. These new rooftop bars all specialize in great views, great drinks, and summer vibes. Below you’ll find a summary of what each rooftop bar has to offer. Also check out what each bar’s mixologist has to say about their must-try cocktail.
RestaurantsCleveland Jewish News

Tel Aviv’s Sherry Herring sandwich shop to open on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

(JTA) — If there was any doubt that the Upper West Side of Manhattan was a Jewish neighborhood, a new herring shop opening in the area should seal the deal. Sherry Herring, a Tel Aviv sandwich shop offering herring sandwiches — served with a shot of vodka — will be opening a stateside outpost in New York City. According to the West Side Rag, the new store will be located at 245 West 72nd Street, replacing a longtime hat store. It is not yet clear when the store will open.
RestaurantsPosted by
Axios

New York-style pizza spot opens in Des Moines

You may think you've tried every kind of pizza, but Des Moines Pizza Company (aka "Demo") wants to beat your expectations. The new downtown spot opens Monday at the former location of Mama Mia Pizza. What's happening: It's Brooklyn-fusion pizza, which co-owner Shawn Brighton said means it's got a New...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Independent

Two drunk women in New York walked into closed restaurant and tried to cook dumplings in cold water

Two drunk women apparently snuck into a restaurant over the weekend to cook up some dumplings—and the founder poked fun at them online. Xi'an Famous Foods, the restaurant in question, is best known for slapping and stretching the dough for their hand-pulled noodles. The restaurant founder Jason Wang took to the company's Facebook to discuss the situation in detail. He even included the Nest video camera footage that he uploaded to his YouTube channel."So, two trespassers came in and started trying to cook dumplings (inexplicably, in cold water). While we can respect that one has cravings for our food late...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

The 11th best burger in the U.S. is flipped right here in N.J.

A burger served in Jersey City was just named one of the best in the United States, but not the burger you’re probably imagining. White Star Bar, the casual American restaurant with two locations in one of New Jersey’s hottest food towns, was just named the No. 11-best burger in the country by Big 7 Travel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy