5 rooftop bars in New York City you should visit this month
Looking for something new to do this month? Hang out at creative (and Instagram-worthy) rooftop bars in New York City! Here are just a few to get you started this summer. If you’re looking to lounge by the pool, check out Somewhere Nowhere! They offer drinks and bites in their indoor garden lounge and open-air rooftop Wednesday through Sunday. Walk-ins are welcome for bar seating and reservations are recommended for dedicated tables.lynnhazan.com
