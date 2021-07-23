Cancel
Reno County, KS

Seven people looked at by doctors after Tuesday afternoon accident

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 11 days ago
RENO COUNTY — An accident involving four juveniles in one car and a Nickerson woman and two children in the other car sent all involved to area hospitals Thursday afternoon. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, just before 3:30 p.m. deputies responded to K-14 and Herren Road where a 16-year-old from Lyons had been eastbound with three other teenage passengers in his vehicle when he tried to pass a semi and hit a van driven by 35-year-old Jennifer Monroe of Nickerson head on.

