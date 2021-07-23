‘Yellowstone’ TV: Beth Dutton Smoking a Cigarette Is the Epitome of Her Character in New Photo

We don’t get to see it that often, but Cole Hauser’s “Yellowstone” character Rip Wheeler has a romantic side he keeps tucked away. We all know Rip as the large and imposing figure that handily deals with anyone who messes with the Dutton family. A rough and tough “Yellowstone” cowboy at heart, Rip seemingly enjoys getting his hands dirty from time to time. He is extremely to the Dutton family and especially family patriarch John Dutton. Rip will do almost anything to protect his adopted family, even it means breaking the law. We have seen him sentence wayward ranch hand, Fred, to a trip to the “train station,” which is code for killing him. We sentence ranch hand Walker to the same fate, though his life is spared by Kayce Dutton. Rip is strong as an ox and easily wins almost every fight he engages in, with a thrown bout against Kayce as the lone exception. In short, the big and burly cowboy is not someone you want to cross.