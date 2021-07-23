Cancel
'Yellowstone' TV: Beth Dutton Smoking a Cigarette Is the Epitome of Her Character in New Photo

By Anna Dunn
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 11 days ago
The Yellowstone Instagram posted a photo of Beth Dutton, and wow, it’s definitely the epitome of her character. The intense daughter of a wealthy ranch owner is seen smoking a cigarette while deep in thought. But the photo wasn’t just posted to appreciate Beth, but the actress who plays her.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

Kelly Reilly
TV & VideosPosted by
B105

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Recruits Beloved Actress for New Role

Yellowstone has recruited beloved actress Piper Perabo for a new role in Season 4 of the hit neo-Western drama. According to Deadline, the Covert Affairs will play a Portland-based activist who protests the "state-funded police force" protecting "industrialized farming and the killing of animals." Additional newcomers this season include Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom), Kathryn Kelly (Nashville), and Finn Little (Those Who Wish Me Dead).
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Cole Hauser Drops Gorgeous Fourth of July Pic with Family at the Beach

Yellowstone‘s own Rip Wheeler, Cole Hauser, is wishing a “Happy 4th to y’all!” with this perfect shot of his family enjoying a beach holiday. No matter how many times we see it, it’ll always be jarring to see Cole Hauser with a blonde beard and hair. That’s the impact Rip Wheeler has had on us Outsiders. Regardless, Hauser looks to be having a fantastic family Fourth at the beach with his family.
TV SeriesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Here's How Much The Cast of 'Yellowstone' Actually Makes

The Paramount Network has finally revealed that season 4 of Yellowstone will be airing this fall so it's safe to say that fans everywhere are breathing a sigh of relief. We were left hanging with one heck of a season 3 finale and delayed filming due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it all seems worth the wait because the new promo looks seriously intense and luckily confirmed that some of our favorite characters aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Is Beth Dutton’s Fate Sealed as New Young Actor Joins Cast as ‘Adopted’ Ranch Member?

Last week, “Yellowstone” watchers got the news they have been waiting on as Paramount Network revealed a fall return. Along with this announcement, “Yellowstone” creators also revealed the fourth season’s newest cast members. Among the new actors joining the show is Australian actor Finn Little. Little will play “Carter” in the upcoming new season. At 15-years-old, Little is one of the youngest actors joining the cast for season four. In a description of Little’s character, fans believe Beth Dutton’s fate may have been prematurely disclosed. In the cast reveal, the following description from Deadline was given on Finn Little’s Character.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Why Rip Actor Cole Hauser ‘Likes’ Showing the Romantic Side of His Character

We don’t get to see it that often, but Cole Hauser’s “Yellowstone” character Rip Wheeler has a romantic side he keeps tucked away. We all know Rip as the large and imposing figure that handily deals with anyone who messes with the Dutton family. A rough and tough “Yellowstone” cowboy at heart, Rip seemingly enjoys getting his hands dirty from time to time. He is extremely to the Dutton family and especially family patriarch John Dutton. Rip will do almost anything to protect his adopted family, even it means breaking the law. We have seen him sentence wayward ranch hand, Fred, to a trip to the “train station,” which is code for killing him. We sentence ranch hand Walker to the same fate, though his life is spared by Kayce Dutton. Rip is strong as an ox and easily wins almost every fight he engages in, with a thrown bout against Kayce as the lone exception. In short, the big and burly cowboy is not someone you want to cross.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Yellowstone Season 4 Teaser Trailer Hints at One Character's Imminent Death

Paramount Network finally announced that Yellowstone season 4 is coming back in fall 2021. And with it comes an ominous sign that someone is going to die soon. Between the crow and the grave marker seen in the fleeting footage, death is imminent. But there are enough clues to indicate that it won't be John Dutton.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Cole Hauser Hints at Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler’s Happily Ever After Fate in Season 4

Among the many questions that season four of “Yellowstone” must answer is the status of Beth Dutton and her engagement to Rip Wheeler. We all remember how the third season of the hit series comes to an end. The fates of four primary characters, including three members of the Dutton Family, are left totally up in the air. Family patriarch John Dutton is shot in the chest several times by an unknown gunman. Most fans suspect John survives the attack due to a well-placed cell phone in his shirt pocket. Kayce Dutton is in his office and on the phone with his wife, Monica, when he comes under attack by unknown assailants. He is able to take cover behind his desk as the gunmen approach. Both Dutton men could be dead or alive as we enter a new season of “Yellowstone.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Could Jamie’s Biological Father Garrett Randall Steal the Dutton Ranch Out From Under Him?

A stirring new theory courtesy of Yellowstone fans says Garrett Randall could be the one behind the horrific Season 3 finale attacks. What a way to end a season. Yellowstone Season 3’s finale left fans on the ultimate cliffhanger, with the lives of John, Kayce, and Beth Dutton hanging in the balance. Jimmy Hurdstrom, too. Yet before that, we saw Jamie Dutton discover his adoptive heritage, revealing Garrett Randall as his biological father. Could Randall be far more integral to the story so far than audiences realize?
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

'Yellowstone' Fans Are Freaking Out Over the Show's Latest Announcement

Yellowstone fans have another reason to celebrate. Weeks after Paramount Network finally announced Yellowstone's estimated season 4 return date, the hit show was nominated for its first-ever Emmy, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (1 hour or more) along with Mare of Easttown, The Flight Attendant, Handmaid's Tale and The Undoing. You heard that right: Yellowstone has never won or been nominated for an Emmy despite their incredibly loyal fanbase and record-breaking ratings. (The season 3 finale was the most-watched cable entertainment program of 2020, Deadline reports.)
TV SeriesPosted by
Amomama

'Yellowstone' Spinoff Now in the Works — Date, Cast & Kevin Costner's Role in '6666'

American TV drama series "Yellowstone" has produced a spinoff that is currently in the works. Here is everything that we know about the upcoming new series. "Yellowstone" spinoff is now in the works, according to Wide Open Country writer Courtney. During the Super Bowl, the production released a teaser revealing the show would be coming up with a prequel series called “Y:1883.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: See Full Updated List of Characters for Season 4

IMDB unveiled the cast and characters for the fourth season of the hit Paramount show. In the first episode, there are six new characters that are featured in a single episode. Casino patron, hospital visitor, doctor, and bartender are most likely minor roles. However, there are a few named characters that may have speaking roles. Checkers will be portrayed by Brad Carter while Red Bear will be played by Gregory Zaragoza.
TV Seriescountryliving.com

'Yellowstone' Fans Are Convinced They Figured Out Who Died Ahead of the Show's Fourth Season

Fans of the hit show Yellowstone continue to wait (not so) patiently for specifics on the premiere of season 4. Paramount Network has only confirmed in a teaser video that the show will return in fall 2021 with the promise that "Revenge is worth the wait," but no more specifics have been given. Season 3 ended with the lives of John, Kayce, and Beth Dutton and ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom all in peril, and fans are desperate to find out what happens. As they await the new season, viewers continue to dig for clues and answers to the show's biggest questions.
TV & VideosPopculture

Young 'Yellowstone' Star Reveals Season 4 Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Yellowstone's youngest star is giving fans a sneak peek of the much-anticipated fourth season. Finn Little, the Paramount Network series' 15-year-old newcomer, shared some photos of the Dutton family ranch on Instagram after being announced as a series regular on the upcoming season. Little, known for his role in Those Who Wish Me Dead, will play Carter, a young man reminiscent of Rip (Cole Hauser) in his younger years who is taken in by the Duttons to learn how to be a man on the ranch.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Actor Tabbed by Fox for Highly-Anticipated Reboot

“Yellowstone” star Dave Annable has a new job in order as he will be part of the Fox reboot of “Fantasy Island.”. “Yellowstone” fans will remember Annable as “Lee Dutton” from the show, though he only had a brief role. Lee Dutton was the oldest child of Yellowstone Ranch owner John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. Annable’s stay on the show is short. He dies in the very first episode of the very first season. Lee falters after attempting to reclaim some cattle that wander onto the Broken Rock Tribe property. The character does however appear in other episodes featuring flashbacks. Another actor portraying a younger Lee Dutton is also seen in various flashbacks. It is unknown if Annable will ever appear on the show again though it shouldn’t be ruled out. “Yellowstone” like to utilize flashback in order to flesh out certain characters and storylines on the show.

