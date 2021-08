Cabrera started at third base and went 2-for-3 with three walks and two RBI in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Dodgers. Cabrera was a prime candidate to be traded, but the 36-year-old infielder remained with Arizona past Friday's trade deadline. Manager Torey Lovullo managed Cabrera's starting assignments earlier in the season, never letting him start more than two consecutive games, but Cabrera has started four straight and appeared in all five games since coming off the injured list. After the Diamondbacks traded Eduardo Escobar to the Brewers, Cabrera could be a regular at third base. The Escobar trade coupled with Josh Rojas' finger injury presents opportunities for the veteran.