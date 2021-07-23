Cancel
POTUS

Mark Meadows calls out Dr. Fauci over his response to the Wuhan lab leak theory

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Meadows joined ‘Fox News Primetime’ Thursday to weigh in on the origins of COVID-19. MARK MEADOWS: Well, you should be astounded, and let me just have a news flash to all the viewers that are tuned in right now. No more money to China! I mean, whether it’s studying 28 new viruses from a glacial core or whether it’s looking at Wuhan lab leaks, which by the way, is not only credible, but now the vast majority of the evidence is suggesting that that's exactly what it was— and yet, what we had was Dr. Fauci. He was putting out more press releases than he was signing checks to figure out where this virus started.

