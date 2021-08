That tells me Clemson told them "No".... again. geography has been taken out of the equation. Which means your average fan will not be able to attend away games. Which also means home ticket prices will go up. But I do understand that television drives these discussions as well as the expanded cfp. Maybe I'm getting old but it just made so much more sense to have conferences like the southwest conference, southeastern conference, and acc where you could drive to opponents have a regional rivalry.