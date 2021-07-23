Cancel
MLB (7/22): Cardinals edge Cubs, move above .500

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- The Cardinals edges past the Cubs to move over .500 on Thursday in MLB action. St. Louis (49-48): The Cardinals moved back over .500 with a 3-2 win over the Cubs (47-50). All three runs came in the first three innings, as Dylan Carlson and Nolan Arenado both hit home runs. Carlson finished with three hits behind Kwang Hyun Kim (6-5), who went six innings and struck out seven while allowing just two runs on two hits. Alex Reyes pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

