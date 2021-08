West Virginia leisure and hospitality jobs, which were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, experienced an 18% employment uptick from June 2020 to June 2021. The number of jobs in the sector grew from 62,800 to 68,000 between January and May of this year. The numbers dipped back down to 66,700 by June, a 1.9% decrease after a 7.6% increase from January to May. Those figures come from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.