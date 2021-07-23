NSW Covid update: Scott Morrison rejects request from Gladys Berejiklian for extra Pfizer vaccine

The New South Wales health minister, Brad Hazzard, has rounded on interstate leaders for a lack of support, after recording a new daily record of 163 coronavirus cases. The state’s health authorities say the increase in case numbers – from a record 93,000 tests – is largely due to transmission among families. In one instance, 18 cases are linked to a single family gathering and authorities have now noticeably strengthened language to further discourage mixing between households. Hazzard said case numbers were particularly worrying in south-west and western Sydney.