NSW Covid update: Scott Morrison rejects request from Gladys Berejiklian for extra Pfizer vaccine

The Guardian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Morrison has rejected a bid by the New South Wales government to secure extra Pfizer doses to help battle the Covid outbreak in south-west Sydney hotspots. Before national cabinet on Friday, the NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, sought a reallocation of Pfizer doses from other states to combat what she termed a “national emergency” as the spread of the Delta variant continued via essential workers in supermarkets, food processing and logistics.

Related
Public Healthwtvbam.com

Australian states squabble as NSW seeks COVID vaccine priority

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s largest state of New South Wales on Friday urged the federal government to divert vaccine doses to Sydney, the epicentre of a flaring COVID-19 outbreak, raising objections from other states desperate for protection from the virus. The Sydney outbreak has ballooned to nearly 1,800 cases since...
WorldThe Guardian

NSW Covid update: Brad Hazzard rebukes state leaders over vaccines as 163 new cases recorded

The New South Wales health minister, Brad Hazzard, has rounded on interstate leaders for a lack of support, after recording a new daily record of 163 coronavirus cases. The state’s health authorities say the increase in case numbers – from a record 93,000 tests – is largely due to transmission among families. In one instance, 18 cases are linked to a single family gathering and authorities have now noticeably strengthened language to further discourage mixing between households. Hazzard said case numbers were particularly worrying in south-west and western Sydney.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Sydney is given 50,000 extra Pfizer vaccine doses from Scott Morrison's 'emergency stockpile' after other states refused to hand over their jabs

Sydneysiders will be given an extra supply of 50,000 Pfizer doses from the national 'emergency stockpile' to help ease the state's escalating Covid-19 outbreak. The federal government will send the extra Pfizer vaccine doses to NSW on top of the 150,000 already sent after a plea for help from NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'The green shoots are withering': Lisa Wilkinson gives damning verdict of Gladys Berejiklian's handling of Sydney's Covid outbreak – as she points out something the premier 'may regret'

Lisa Wilkinson has slammed Gladys Berejiklian's handling of the latest Covid outbreak in Sydney, saying the hopeful 'green shoots' that were once growing are now starting to 'wither'. The Project host made a damning series of comments about the New South Wales' leader's management of the crisis, which has seen...
Worldkfgo.com

Japan PM seeks faster COVID vaccine delivery from Pfizer- media

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with the CEO of Pfizer Inc on Friday, requesting faster delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, the Nikkei reported, as the Olympic host nation struggles with a slow rollout of vaccine amid a surge in infections. Suga asked Albert Bourla to accelerate the...
AustraliaThe Guardian

Scott Morrison announces extra financial support for locked-down Sydney

The federal government has announced additional financial support for residents and businesses in locked down greater Sydney, bringing combined government assistance for the state to more than $1bn a week. The revamped financial assistance package, which will lift disaster payments to up to $750 a week and include a $200...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Scott Morrison says he CAN'T guarantee Australia will be open by Christmas as he admits he should have ordered more Pfizer jabs last year and insists 'no nation gets everything right'

Scott Morrison has said he can't guarantee that Australians will be living freely by Christmas and has admitted he should have ordered more Pfizer vaccines last year. In a press conference on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said 'lockdowns become a thing of the past' when enough people are vaccinated and hoped Australians 'will be living life differently at Christmas'.
Public Healthinvesting.com

Australia's east coast battles rising COVID-19 cases

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia's east coast states of New South Wales and Queensland faced an escalating battle against the COVID-19 Delta variant on Sunday, with millions under strict lockdown and authorities urging more testing and vaccinations to rein in the outbreaks. Sydney and its surroundings, under a stay-at-home order for five...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Troops To Enforce Sydney Lockdown As Brisbane Extends Virus Curbs

Troops hit Sydney's streets on Monday to help enforce its prolonged lockdown, as stay-at-home orders in Australia's third-largest city Brisbane were extended to curb a worsening outbreak. About 300 Australian Defence Force personnel will be deployed to the country's largest city after New South Wales state police requested military help...
Homelessthewestsidegazette.com

Australia Is In A Housing Crisis: Australian Labor Party

CANBERRA, Australia — Federal Labor said Australia is in a housing crisis with a growing number of people finding themselves homeless and a governing minister who rarely wants to talk about it. Labor’s spokesman for housing and homelessness, Jason Clare, said when his party left the government, it was committed...

