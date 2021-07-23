NSW Covid update: Scott Morrison rejects request from Gladys Berejiklian for extra Pfizer vaccine
Scott Morrison has rejected a bid by the New South Wales government to secure extra Pfizer doses to help battle the Covid outbreak in south-west Sydney hotspots. Before national cabinet on Friday, the NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, sought a reallocation of Pfizer doses from other states to combat what she termed a “national emergency” as the spread of the Delta variant continued via essential workers in supermarkets, food processing and logistics.www.theguardian.com
