Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ezekiel Elliott was motivated to shape up after disappointing 2020

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe then and now photos of Ezekiel Elliott‘s stomach tell the story. He is in the best shape of his life, reporting to training camp weighing 218 pounds. That’s 10 pounds down from what the Cowboys listed him weighing last season, and the lightest he has weighed since his freshman season at Ohio State.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Ohio State#American Football#Cowboys#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumors Mailbag On Tony Pollard, Jabrill Peppers, Ezekiel Elliott & Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys trade rumors are in mailbag form today! Could the Cowboys trade away players like Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott and even Amari Cooper within the next year? Or could they target Jabrill Peppers? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey answers those questions and ones on key players at Cowboys training camp like Micah Parsons, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Damontae Kazee and Donovan Wilson. Subscribe to Chat Sports not just for NFL videos but for the ENTIRE 2021 NBA Draft LIVE: @Chat Sports NOTE: this was filmed BEFORE the reports of the Cowboys planning to sign Malik Hooker.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLDallas News

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott now pose different worries for Dallas Cowboys offense

OXNARD, Calif. — Minus their leader, the Cowboys marched on Thursday. They engaged in their first full practice without Dak Prescott since he missed two-thirds of the 2020 season with a broken ankle. And while I think there are real concerns about this latest injury — a muscle strain in his throwing shoulder — he’s likely to be fine before the club opens its 17-game schedule at Tampa Bay in six weeks.
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys Rumors: More Tony Pollard, Less Ezekiel Elliott? Kelvin Joseph Starting? Tyron Smith Injury?

Dallas Cowboys training camp continues and so do the Cowboys rumors. Mike McCarthy made some interesting comments on the usage of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott recently, so Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down what it could mean for the Cowboys offense. Plus, will Kelvin Joseph start for the Cowboys as a rookie CB? And is it panic time over Tyron Smith’s newest injury? Ezekiel Elliott is one of the highest-paid RB’s in the NFL right now, but could the Dallas Cowboys be primed to lessen his workload this season? That’s what head coach Mike McCarthy implied, saying Zeke doesn’t need 25-30 carries per game.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Mike McCarthy signals that the Cowboys are ready to be smarter about Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott had by far his worst season of his young career in 2020, a common theme for many Cowboys players this past year. In response, Elliott showed up to training camp looking noticeably leaner, faster, and more determined than ever. Other players have been raving about his offseason prep routine, which reportedly included working out with Dak Prescott and other teammates at the quarterback’s own private football field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To What He’s Seen From Cowboys Defense

Defense is the biggest mystery surrounding the Cowboys this upcoming season. Ezekiel Elliott has liked what he’s seen so far in training camp. Elliott praised the Cowboys defense several times while talking to reporters on Thursday. He mentioned the defense seems “refreshed, super confident and lots of energy,” per Jane Slater of NFL Network.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

'That Hurts': Ezekiel Elliott Lightens His Load at Cowboys Camp

OXNARD, Calif. - Ezekiel Elliott celebrated his 26th birthday on Thursday with his first practice at Dallas Cowboys training camp - and with a "lighter load,'' in a sense. “Just having the year I had last year,” Elliott said, “you don’t need more motivation than that. I just know the type of player I am. I don’t think I showed that last year. I got a lot to prove.''
NFLBlogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Ezekiel Elliott looks great, but he knows he needs to stop fumbling

Motivated Zeke Focused On Eliminating Fumbles - Nick Eatman, DallasCowboys.com. Ezekiel Elliott vows to quit fumbling in 2021. However, fumbling the ball is not. And that’s something the sixth-year running back vows to change as he enters the 2021 season. “Number one fumbling the ball,” Elliott said when asked what...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His Current Weight

If you thought that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has looked a lot leaner than usual in recent pictures, the numbers on the scale back you up. Elliott, who turned 26 today and is entering his sixth NFL season, has appeared ripped and noticeably lighter of late. After today’s opening training camp practice, Elliott confirmed to reporters he has indeed dropped weight.
NFLESPN

Fit Elliott feeds off motivation from Cowboys' 2020 downer

Ezekiel Elliott is the lightest he's been in nearly a decade and believes he hasn't lost the breakaway ability that helped make him a two-time NFL rushing champion for the Dallas Cowboys. The star running back didn't need much motivation to get in that kind of shape coming off career...
NFLNFL

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott focused on minimizing turnovers: 'I've never been a fumbler'

﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ is not planning on a repeat of the 2020 season. The running back spent much of his offseason focusing on getting in excellent shape, and his progress was captured by a photo of his recent physique that has since gone viral. While he appreciates the comments regarding his new form, he said Thursday his work was intended to do precisely one thing: be a better player than he was in 2020.
Weight Lossngscsports.com

Ezekiel Elliott, at lowest weight since college has something to prove

Ezekiel Elliott took the NFL by storm in 2016 by leading the league in rushing with 1,631 yards. He continued the next season by leading the league in rushing yards per game, another rushing title in 2018, and finished fourth in yards/touchdowns, second in all-purpose yards, and first in 100-yard games in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy