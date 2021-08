Francisco Herrera arrived at the San Francisco Day Labor Program on Cesar Chavez Street, early on July 4. To his surprise, he received a call from his dispatcher Louis Legowski. But it wasn’t Legowski on the phone. Instead, his mother informed Herrera that she had found her son, a former painter in the union, dead in his chair. For the past couple of years, Legowski had connected day laborers with people looking for workers. Now, he is dead at age 55, with no cause of death given.