When you hear Toronto Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas speak about his team, two words make a regular appearance – ‘believe’ and ‘people’. For Dubas, it’s always who you are as a person and the talent second. Don’t expect the Maple Leafs to invest time, energy or resources into someone they don’t believe is a good person, regardless of how bright and shiny the potential looks. This has become the focal point for the executive and is being shown off perhaps more now than ever. He’s sticking with his guns and believing in his strategy and the people. Dubas has made it clear – this Maple Leafs’ core is expected to break through next season.