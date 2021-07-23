The Hyper-Ritch Rent Cars Differently Than the Rest of Us

Inherited from a farmer, the current owner sites health reasons for selling this Tri-Five. The 1957 Bel Air is one of the most iconic American cars ever made. When you think of the 1950s, you think of the Bel Air; you’ll even see the likeness of the Bel Air on art clips to promote the 50s to this day. It’s one of the most distinguished classes for the era, and it always surprises us to find one to pop up under barn find searches, but this barn find Bel Air is not in the rough condition we’ve seen before.