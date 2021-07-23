The Hyper-Ritch Rent Cars Differently Than the Rest of Us
The wealthy do everything differently. We philistines frankly have no idea just how different their lives are. That includes something as simple as renting cars at the airport. If you’ve ever gotten on a plane, you’ll know what the process is like. Board, maybe get some peanuts, watch a movie on your iPad, go haggle with a rental car agent, cry. Every aspect of that process is different for the hyper-wealthy.www.motorbiscuit.com
Comments / 0