Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was all smiles and cheers Friday morning over at Ochsner Christus Lake Area Campus as they held a ribbon-cutting. “This is to celebrate that all of the OB/GYN physicians are in one building, as well as our two new nurse practitioners,” said Dr. Uzma Naeem, an Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist. “So we’re celebrating the collaboration of all of our physicians, and our ability to better serve our community together.”