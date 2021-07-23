Here are the Last 4 New Cars Available With a 5-Speed Manual Transmission
The car enthusiast’s outcry of “save the manuals!” will soon come to a quiet whisper as stick shift-equipped cars slowly make their exit from the market. It’s a sad thought, but the six-speed manual transmission still remains in many new cars. But whatever happened to the five-speed manual transmission, do any automakers still have cars equipped with them? Indeed they do, here are the remaining four new cars on the market that you can buy with a five-speed manual transmission.www.motorbiscuit.com
Comments / 0