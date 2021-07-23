Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Here are the Last 4 New Cars Available With a 5-Speed Manual Transmission

By Joe Santos
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The car enthusiast’s outcry of “save the manuals!” will soon come to a quiet whisper as stick shift-equipped cars slowly make their exit from the market. It’s a sad thought, but the six-speed manual transmission still remains in many new cars. But whatever happened to the five-speed manual transmission, do any automakers still have cars equipped with them? Indeed they do, here are the remaining four new cars on the market that you can buy with a five-speed manual transmission.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compact Cars#New Cars#Manual Transmissions#Chevrolet Spark#Chevy#Cvt#Mitsubishi#Mirage#Subaru
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Cars
News Break
Nissan
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Subaru BRZ Price Starts At $27,995 With Manual Transmission

Sports car fans have a new Subaru BRZ to enjoy for 2022 that brings more power to the table. Now, we know how much that extra power will cost and on that front, the news is good. With a starting price of $27,995 before destination fees, the new entry-level BRZ is actually a bit less than the outgoing model. However, it's not quite an apples-to-apples comparison, which we'll explain in a bit.
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

Hagerty Launches 50-day, 500 Student Manual Transmission Challenge

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, the automotive enthusiast brand with a mission to save driving, launched a campaign to teach 500 people how to drive a stick shift vehicle in 50 days. Beginning on July 16, the campaign launch coincided with the 10 th anniversary celebration of the Hagerty Driving Experience, which took place at The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan. The Hagerty Driving Experience offers hands-on-the-wheel training in cool cars to teach the next generation of enthusiasts how to drive a manual transmission.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Check out the 2+2 Chevrolet Corvette that never was

The 60s was an iconic era in the automotive realm in the United States, with some incredibly popular cars getting their start then Vehicles like the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, Chevrolet Corvette, and Dodge Charger, to name a few. Sometimes it takes one vehicle to change the industry and spawn many similar products from the other automakers. Case in point is Ford and its Mustang, which kicked off the pony car era eliciting responses with other iconic vehicles.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Toyota Engine Buried A Year Ago Unearthed, Will It Still Run?

It's amazing how resilient an internal combustion engine can be, at least some of them. In this video, the Russian guys from the Garage 54 channel show the abuse a powerplant can take by getting a Toyota diesel running after being buried underground for around a year. As part of...
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

This Clean-Looking 1965 Chevy Corvair Packs a C5 Corvette Z06 Engine

Dressed in gleaming medium metallic blue paint with racing stripes, this Corvair is up for auction this month. Named for the slick Corvette and elegant Bel Air, the Chevrolet Corvair has a storied history. With its appearance in January of 1960, it was apparent that Chevrolet’s then-General Manager Ed Cole had put his heart into this car. It was (and still is) the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was widely advertised to appeal to a variety of buyers in two- and four-door versions.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1980 International Harvester Scout II Midas Turbodiesel 4×4 4-Speed

This is a great chance to get into the vintage SUV market. In 1980, the final edition of the Midas Van Conversions modifying new Scout IIs at dealers was coming to an end. This partnership gave the Scouts some unique touches throughout, and when you find an example with the Midas dealership customizations, it’s a pretty special occasion. Now available to bid on through Bring A Trailer, this old school off-roader can now join your collection, or become your new favorite daily driver.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

What Is a Sequential Transmission and How Does It Work?

With how fast modern automatic transmissions are, it’s little wonder that fewer cars require mastering the three-pedal dance. But the manual transmission is still the gearbox of choice for many enthusiasts. And although F1 no longer uses it, some racing series stick with the stick-shift. However, even these race cars don’t always have ‘conventional’ manuals. Instead, they often feature sequential transmissions.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How Many Miles Will a Honda S2000 Last?

The Honda S2000 is steadily rising in value, which means that there is a lot of demand for them. However, not every S2000 on the used market is a pristine example with ultra-low miles. Considering the fact that the car is about 20 years old, there are bound to be plenty of high-mileage ones for sale. Which made lead some prospective buyers to wonder: How many miles can an S2000 last?
CarsAutoExpress

Win a Hyundai i20 N: Auto Express's 2021 Hot Hatch of the Year

Hyundai’s new i20 N is a neat and powerful package. Inspired by the company’s WRC rally, its 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine produces 201bhp and 275Nm of torque, roaring from 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds and hitting a top speed of 142mph. It’s a dynamic and innovative vehicle, and what's more it's...
CarsRoad & Track

Even at 300,000 Miles, My Honda S2000 Is a Serious Track Weapon

Last summer I bought a Honda S2000 with over 300,000 miles on the odometer, planning to turn it into my dedicated track car. Thanks to a wild new suspension setup, new brakes, and ultra-sticky tires, it’s become just that. After months of upgrades and maintenance, the little Honda that could was finally ready for its first real full-length track event. I’m happy to report that after an entire day of lapping, the car drives wonderfully. Though I’m not sure how many more trips to redline the high-revving engine can make before it blows up.
Carsmotorbiscuit.com

Installing Aftermarket Radios in New Cars Isn’t a Good Idea Anymore

Car radios used to be just that — a radio. Sometimes they offered BlueTooth, CD players, or AUX cables, but at their most intricate points, they were simply designed to play music. In older vehicles, especially in the early 2000s, it wasn’t uncommon to install aftermarket radios in cars. Today’s cars have much more advanced radio systems, more commonly referred to as infotainment systems, and there are several reasons why switching to an aftermarket radio is no longer a good idea, nor does it upgrade the technology in your vehicle.
CarsConsumer Reports.org

Talking Cars 316: Driving the2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness

Main themes: We discuss a variety of news topics, including a recent announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that will require automakers to report the details of crashes in which autonomous or semi-autonomous features are active. This comes on the heels of a number of high-profile crashes. The data from this reporting will be key to determining whether certain features bring safety benefits or added risk.
Carscarwow.co.uk

2022 Audi RS3 hot hatch and saloon revealed: price, specs and release date

You’re looking at the all-new Audi RS3 — the german brand’s latest five-cylinder hot hatch. This Mercedes-AMG A45 and Volkswagen Golf R alternative keeps its trademark five-cylinder engine with a little more grunt, and some clever new torque splitting technology to help it in the corners. 2022 Audi RS3 design.
CarsCarscoops

New BMW M4 CSL Could Have 540 HP And RWD But No Manual

New details about the forthcoming BMW M4 CSL have surfaced online and if they turn out to be true, we could be in for something rather special. BMW has been spied testing a new variant of the M4 on a handful of occasions in recent months and a new report claims that the car will pump out 540 hp from a modified version of the standard model’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder. It will also be sold exclusively in rear-wheel drive, according to sources, differentiating it from the highest-performing M4 Competition that has an xDrive all-wheel drive system.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Japanese Drifting Legend Shows How To Drive The Toyota GR 86 And Subaru BRZ

We breathed a sigh of relief when the Toyota 86 (now badged as the GR 86) and Subaru BRZ were revived for a new generation after rumors that both sports cars were being canned. Affordable rear-wheel drive sports cars are a rare breed these days, and the new Toyota GR 86 and Subaru BRZ improve on their predecessors in every way. Sure, there are more powerful sports cars, but the GR 86 and are BRZ are designed for pure driving fun thanks to their rear-wheel-drive setups, punchy powertrains, and lightweight construction.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Someone Really Stuffed a Turbocharged Honda K20 Engine in a Mazda RX-8

This Honda K20-powered Mazda RX-8 (known as "RX-K") adorned in Senna-inspired livery is the epitome of the Keep Gunnin' movement. Conceived and carried out in rather cramped quarters (just 500 square feet), the RX-K is just another build on an ever-growing resume of impossible to ignore project cars from Aki and Trappy (the modern-day Bash Bros., as they've become known).

Comments / 0

Community Policy