Sporting Kansas City suffered a 2-1 defeat on Saturday night at home against FC Dallas, one of the worst teams in all of MLS until their last two matches. Both Dallas goals came quickly to start each half and there is no doubt SKC have to do better. Though I’m going to spend a few minutes bashing the referees, teams have to overcome bad officiating. If you aren’t interested in critiquing the play immediately before each goal, turn away now.