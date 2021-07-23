Cancel
DefenderShield Announces the Launch of Ultra Armor™ Technology, the Most Effective 5G and EMF Radiation Shielding Developed to Date

Middletown Press
 11 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. DefenderShield®, a global leader in EMF (Electromagnetic Field) radiation shielding and education, is excited to announce the launch of Ultra Armor™ Shielding Technology, the first EMF shielding ever developed that can effectively block all wireless signals, including the full spectrum of 5G (Fifth Generation) frequencies used by network providers.

BusinessPosted by
The Press

SiTune and MixComm Announce Collaboration to Develop 5G mmWave Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif. and CHATHAM, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SiTune, an innovator of multiple generations of state-of-the-art RF and Mixed-signal System on a Chip, and MixComm, the mmWave Antennas to Algorithms™ pioneer, today announced a collaboration to develop 5G mmWave reference designs. These solutions will be based on SiTune's IceWings RF transceiver and MixComm's mmWave solutions including the SUMMIT2629 Beamformer Front End IC and the ECLIPSE3741 Antenna in Package, which was recently released.
Computersaithority.com

First Single-Chip Network Synchronization Solution From Microchip Technology Provides Ultra Precise Timing For 5G Radio Access Equipment

Combines integration and performance in one compact, low-power device supported by Microchip’s widely deployed IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) and synchronization algorithm software modules. 5G technology requires time sources to be synchronized throughout a packet-switched network ten times more accurately than 4G requirements. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) now...
Softwareaithority.com

Inside Quantum Technology Announces Launch of Quantum Tech Pod, the First Podcast Covering the Field of Quantum Computing

Inside Quantum Technology.com, a media property of 3DR Holdings announced the worldwide publication of Quantum Tech Pod – iqtpodcast.com – the first podcast on the topic of Quantum Technology/Computing. The premiere episode features host Chris Bishop in discussion with researcher Lawrence Gasman, founder of Inside Quantum Technology news, and chairperson of the international series of hybrid conferences including IQT Fall (New York), IQT Spring (San Diego), IQT Asia Pacific and IQT the Hague.
Cell Phoneseverythingrf.com

Innovative Wireless Charging Technology Can Charge Multiple Devices Simultaneously

Mobile phones and tablets have allowed us to stay in touch regardless of our location, yet they still rely on plugs, sockets, and charging pads to power up. New technology developed at Aalto University may be the key to true wireless charging for these and other electronics in years to come. The team includes researchers, Dr Prasad Jayathurathnage and Dr Xiaojie Dang, and professors Sergei Tretyakov and Constantin Simovski. The findings are published in IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics on 21 July 2021.
Cell Phonescepro.com

Screen InnovationsTroy IP Control Gateway

Screen Innovations Troy IP Control Gateway was developed based on input from integrators. After hearing numerous integrators lament about the complexities involved when programming the speed, direction, and positioning of motorized shades and screens, SI engineered an easy, straightforward, hardware and software solution. The Troy IP Control Gateway is an efficient, simple, and affordable programming platform. A task that once took hours to accomplish on a dedicated windows PC, with multiple software applications for keypads, RF remotes, and motor configurations now takes a few minutes from any standard web browser.
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

‘Perhaps’ the most compact and versatile 5G FPC antenna

ARCTURUS is perhaps the most compact and versatile 5G FPC antenna on the market, says Synzen Precision Technology of Taiwan. The new flexible antenna for 5G/4G LTE/3G/2G/NB-IoT/CATM applications has been designed by Synzen Precision Technology. Measuring 88mm x 14mm, ARCTURUS can be placed internally in devices which require an integrated...
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Trending Base Station Antennas in 2021: August Edition

Base Station Antennas are specifically designed for base stations mounted on towers to provide cellular connectivity to users. These antennas are available for single and multiple frequency bands. Multi-band base station antennas often have multiple antennas inside a single radome - in this case, each antenna has a separate port, which can serve a different cellular technology or frequency band. everything RF has compiled a list trending base station antennas in 2021. View the Wireless Infrastructure Hub on everything RF to keep up to date with new base station antennas and other wireless infrastructure products.
Softwareeverythingrf.com

Sigma Connectivity Using Qualcomm Chipsets to Develop 5G IoT Technology Solutions

Sigma Connectivity, a tech design house with the mission to innovate and create value and growth with connected solutions and devices has extended its IoT agreement with Qualcomm Technologies gaining access to their latest 5G IoT solutions. The new agreement extension gives Sigma Connectivity access to Qualcomm Technologies new 5G IoT solutions, driven by Qualcomm QCS6490/ QCM6490, to help enable the proliferation of next-generation IoT devices.
Medical & BiotechMySanAntonio

Catalent Biologics Launches New GPEx® Lightning Cell Line Expression Technology to Shorten Drug Substance Development Timelines by up to Three Months

Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced the launch of its next-generation cell line development technology, GPEx® Lightning. Leveraging Catalent’s proven GPEx expression platform in a glutamine synthase (GS) knock-out Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell line system, GPEx Lightning combines innovative technologies, including a novel gene insertion technology, to further shorten drug substance development by up to three months compared to previous timelines.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Radiaction Medical Ltd. Secures Additional Patents In US And Japan - En-Route To Commercialization Of Its Radiation Shielding Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiaction Medical Ltd. ("Radication"), a medical device company, announced today that it was granted additional patents in the US and Japan, protecting key technological developments of its radiation shielding device. Radiaction, is revolutionizing radiation protection by providing full-body shielding to all medical...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Next Frontier Brands' Subsidiary TreeHouse Biosciences™ Announces The Launch Of Its THC Remediation Services Business Based On Patented Technology

BOULDER, Colo., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Frontier Brands, an international consumer packaged goods company with a focus on beverage and wellness products, along with its subsidiary TreeHouse Biosciences™, today announced that TreeHouse Biosciences™ has launched a "THC Remediation Services" business for the removal of THC from hemp extracts. TreeHouse Biosciences™ has amassed a platform of intellectual properties related to accessing cannabinoids, both organic and synthetic, including two methods for removing THC from hemp extracts: one method using chromatography, which is covered by U.S. Patent No. 10,239,808, and one USDA Organic Certified method using heat and oxygen, which is covered by a pending patent application.
Electronicselectronicproducts.com

Toshiba releases 12 microcontrollers for motor control

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp. has released into mass production the first 12 devices in its TXZ+ family of advanced microcontrollers for motor control. The 12-device M4K group will be followed by 10 additional products in the M4M group in August. Both the M4K and M4M groups, part of the TXZ4A+ series, will be manufactured in a 40-nm process.
Softwarearxiv.org

Developing a Compressed Object Detection Model based on YOLOv4 for Deployment on Embedded GPU Platform of Autonomous System

Latest CNN-based object detection models are quite accurate but require a high-performance GPU to run in real-time. They still are heavy in terms of memory size and speed for an embedded system with limited memory space. Since the object detection for autonomous system is run on an embedded processor, it is preferable to compress the detection network as light as possible while preserving the detection accuracy. There are several popular lightweight detection models but their accuracy is too low for safe driving applications. Therefore, this paper proposes a new object detection model, referred as YOffleNet, which is compressed at a high ratio while minimizing the accuracy loss for real-time and safe driving application on an autonomous system. The backbone network architecture is based on YOLOv4, but we could compress the network greatly by replacing the high-calculation-load CSP DenseNet with the lighter modules of ShuffleNet. Experiments with KITTI dataset showed that the proposed YOffleNet is compressed by 4.7 times than the YOLOv4-s that could achieve as fast as 46 FPS on an embedded GPU system(NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier). Compared to the high compression ratio, the accuracy is reduced slightly to 85.8% mAP, that is only 2.6% lower than YOLOv4-s. Thus, the proposed network showed a high potential to be deployed on the embedded system of the autonomous system for the real-time and accurate object detection applications.
Technologyarxiv.org

CNN based Channel Estimation using NOMA for mmWave Massive MIMO System

Non-Orthogonal Multiple Access (NOMA) schemes are being actively explored to address some of the major challenges in 5th Generation (5G) Wireless communications. Channel estimation is exceptionally challenging in scenarios where NOMA schemes are integrated with millimeter wave (mmWave) massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) systems. An accurate estimation of the channel is essential in exploiting the benefits of the pairing of the duo-NOMA and mmWave. This paper proposes a convolutional neural network (CNN) based approach to estimate the channel for NOMA based millimeter wave (mmWave) massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) systems built on a hybrid architecture. Initially, users are grouped into different clusters based on their channel gains and beamforming technique is performed to maximize the signal in the direction of desired cluster. A coarse estimation of the channel is first made from the received signal and this estimate is given as the input to CNN to fine estimate the channel coefficients. Numerical illustrations show that the proposed method outperforms least square (LS) estimate, minimum mean square error (MMSE) estimate and are close to the Cramer-Rao Bound (CRB).
Softwarearxiv.org

Large-scale quantum machine learning

Quantum computers promise to enhance machine learning for practical applications. Quantum machine learning for real-world data has to handle extensive amounts of high-dimensional data. However, conventional methods for measuring quantum kernels are impractical for large datasets as they scale with the square of the dataset size. Here, we measure quantum kernels using randomized measurements to gain a quadratic speedup in computation time and quickly process large datasets. Further, we efficiently encode high-dimensional data into quantum computers with the number of features scaling linearly with the circuit depth. The encoding is characterized by the quantum Fisher information metric and is related to the radial basis function kernel. We demonstrate the advantages and speedups of our methods by classifying images with the IBM quantum computer. Our approach is exceptionally robust to noise via a complementary error mitigation scheme. Using currently available quantum computers, the MNIST database can be processed within 220 hours instead of 10 years which opens up industrial applications of quantum machine learning.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is Apple’s solution for mounting larger batteries in your devices

The battery is one of Apple’s pending subjects. Yes, the firm compensates for a stack that is ‘small’ if we compare it with the rest of its rivals with a good optimization of it through software. But this is not enough, and this hardware needs not only improvements to make it more spacious and efficient, but also to fit a specific space depending on the product. For that very reason, build smaller hardware to increase battery capacity in your devices .
Softwareeverythingrf.com

3dB Labs Introduces a Powerful New Signal Processing Software Suite - SCEPTRE

3dB Labs has introduced a new powerful signal processing software suite called SCEPTRE. This customizable, remoteable signal processing suite is capable of realtime and offline spectrum and temporal analysis as well as signal detection, demodulation, geolocation, and recording. SCEPTRE is a deployable, remoteable ISR collection software suite that can act...

