DefenderShield Announces the Launch of Ultra Armor™ Technology, the Most Effective 5G and EMF Radiation Shielding Developed to Date

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. DefenderShield®, a global leader in EMF (Electromagnetic Field) radiation shielding and education, is excited to announce the launch of Ultra Armor™ Shielding Technology, the first EMF shielding ever developed that can effectively block all wireless signals, including the full spectrum of 5G (Fifth Generation) frequencies used by network providers.

