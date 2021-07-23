Cancel
Oak Ridge, TN

Atomic rowers earn medals in Chicago Sprints; one makes US national team

Cover picture for the articleFrom July 9 through 11, the Atomic Juniors rowers journeyed to the 41st annual Chicago Sprints and came away with five first-, three second-, and one fourth-place awards. Rising Oak Ridge High School junior Natalie Mayton and graduated seniors Grace Dulin (Temple), Noelle Fuchs (Duke), and Charlotte Fuchs (Marist), coxed by Karl Braman, won gold in the women's 4-plus, according to a news release. In single sculls, rising seniors Dalton Peters and Sara Kate White rowed a series of grueling come-from-behind races to take gold in their respective singles events. Peters then joined with J.T. Trump to win gold in the double. White and Noelle Fuchs won silver in theirs. Other Atomic girls competed in quad events.

