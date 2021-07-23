Cancel
Blaine County, MT

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 21:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Hill and Blaine Counties; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, AND 114 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties and Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Decreasing winds with at least minor humidity recovery tonight will help ease the critical fire weather conditions across the area temporarily. However, the dry and windy conditions will likely return by late in the morning on Friday.

