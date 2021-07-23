Cancel
Pinal County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 20:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1215 AM MST. * At 806 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Casa Grande, Arizona City, Arizola and Toltec. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 194 and 203. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 170 and 178. AZ Route 287 between mile markers 111 and 118. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

