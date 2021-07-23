Special Weather Statement issued for Cave Creek, New River, Deer Valley, North Phoenix, Glendale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cave Creek, New River; Deer Valley; North Phoenix, Glendale; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY UNTIL 830 PM MST At 805 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Peoria. This storm was nearly stationary. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Peoria, Sun City, Deer Valley Airport, Arrowhead Mall, Scottsdale Airport and Desert Ridge Marketplace. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 210 and 222. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 10 and 15. AZ Route 101 between mile markers 13 and 35.