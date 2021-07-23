Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinal County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 22:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 100 AM MST. * At 1010 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Runoff from previous storms may also continue. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chandler, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, Olberg, Bapchule, Arizola, Blackwater, San Tan Mountain Park, Chandler Heights, Estrella Sailport, Toltec, San Tan Valley, Randolph, La Palma, Coolidge Airport and Sacaton.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
Sun Lakes, AZ
City
San Tan Valley, AZ
City
Sacaton, AZ
City
Chandler Heights, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Casa Grande, AZ
City
Arizona City, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#The Flood Advisory#Doppler#Toltec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Simone Biles sticks landing in balance beam at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles stuck the landing. The American gymnastics superstar delivered during the women’s balance beam final on Tuesday. A week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health, the six-time Olympic medalist drilled a slightly altered routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
GymnasticsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.

Comments / 0

Community Policy