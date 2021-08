BALTIMORE -- As the July 30 Trade Deadline approaches, Orioles general manager Mike Elias this week will be faced with perhaps the toughest decisions of his tenure yet. Though he’s been very active trading veterans over the past few years, at no point in the Orioles’ rebuild has Elias had such valuable chips at his disposal. And at no point have the Orioles featured so many homegrown stars, the quandary being whether to build around John Means, Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini or continue dealing from an exalted position with that crop.