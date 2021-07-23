Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Padres eyeing trades ranging from 'seemingly obvious to the implausible'

By Originally posted on
Posted by 
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLoD0_0b5KyKYy00
Padres general manager A.J. Preller will leave no stone unturned ahead of the trade deadline. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Locked in a tight NL West race, the Padres are known to be looking for starting pitching and lineup help at the deadline. This leaves a wide range of possibilities open for an aggressive general manager like A.J. Preller, and Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune hears that Preller’s front office has “has talked with other teams about scenarios ranging from the seemingly obvious to the implausible.”

That gamut might be reflected in two hitters Acee links to the Padres, as he reiterates that the club continues to be interested in Joey Gallo, long mentioned as a target for San Diego. Beyond Gallo, however, Acee also notes that the Padres were one of the NL teams who had an interest in Nelson Cruz, before Minnesota sent the veteran slugger to the Rays in a trade earlier Thursday. It would’ve been bold to put Cruz (a DH-only player for the last three seasons) back in line for regular outfield duty, which might be why the Twins ultimately found the most interested suitor in an AL team that could deploy Cruz in his normal DH spot.

On the pitching front, the Padres are looking for multiple arms to aid a rotation that had been hit with injuries. Acee writes that the targets are “both a potential innings eater and a starter who could be a viable option to start early in a playoff series.” The Padres’ talks with the Rangers and Twins also involved such names as Kyle Gibson, Jordan Lyles and Kenta Maeda. San Diego has also had interest in Rockies right-hander Jon Gray and Royals left-hander Danny Duffy, but it is unclear if Duffy is still a consideration after he was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier this week.

As free agents after the season, Gray, Duffy and Lyles are all pure rentals. Duffy and Gray have pretty comparable overall metrics, and while Duffy’s 2.51 ERA is significantly better than Gray’s 3.68 ERA, Gray has 93 innings pitched to Duffy’s 61, as Duffy is in the midst of his second IL stint of the season. Duffy also has full no-trade protection, but the California native might be open to agreeing to be dealt back to his home state. Gray has no such trade protection, but the Rockies’ willingness to move a notable player to a division rival could be a potential obstacle.

The biggest issue with acquiring Lyles is likely that the 30-year-old simply hasn’t pitched well over his two years in Texas, posting a 5.84 ERA in 165 innings since the start of the 2020 season. A change of scenery could help Lyles regain the effectiveness he displayed in 2018-19, and Lyles is a familiar face for Preller, as the righty pitched for San Diego during the 2017 and 2018 campaigns.

A trade could also help Maeda escape the doldrums of a tough 2021 season, but the right-hander far from struggled in his first year in Minnesota, finishing second in 2020 AL Cy Young Award voting. Maeda missed a little more than three weeks with a groin injury this year and has pitched better over his last three starts, with a 1.69 ERA over his last 16 innings.

Maeda is no stranger to the NL West after spending his first four MLB seasons with the Dodgers, and he also has the most contractual control of any of the five pitchers known to be on San Diego’s radar. Maeda is owed only $3M in guaranteed money in each of the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but several millions more are available in incentives based on innings pitched and games started. The overall price tag is still quite reasonable, and as much as Maeda hasn’t been a front-of-the-rotation type in 2021, his contract and his past track record make him a good trade chip. Of course, this assumes that Minnesota would be open to a trade for anything more than a very generous offer, as the Twins are reportedly not very interested in dealing anything beyond rental players.

Gibson is also controlled beyond 2021, as he still has a full year remaining (worth $7M) on the three-year, $28M free-agent deal he inked with the Rangers in the 2019-20 offseason. With a 2.86 ERA over his first 107 innings, Gibson is on pace for a career year, and he already was named an All-Star for the first time in his nine MLB seasons. Gibson doesn’t miss many bats, however, and both his Statcast profile and overall career numbers don’t much help the argument that he can keep up this borderline ace production over the course of a full season, or into 2022.

What the Padres would be willing to give up for any of these players (or any deadline target) is still up in the air. The club is close to the $210M luxury-tax threshold already but they reportedly have the ability to cross that threshold, so money might not be the most pressing issue for deadline acquisitions. In regard to moving prospects, Acee hears that the Padres aren’t willing to move any of their top four minor leaguers — presumably MacKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, Luis Campusano or Robert Hassell — and might even look to add some more young talent in deals, but obviously the Padres wouldn’t be “deadline sellers” by any stretch of the imagination.

Speculatively, the Padres could look into some type of complex multi-player deal that would see them acquire a package that includes at least one notable MLB player who can help them win now as well as a minor leaguer or two. The inclusion of prospects could perhaps make it easier for the Padres to move one of their better minor leaguers as part of a trade.

Comments / 0

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

805
Followers
2K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Robert Hassell
Person
Mackenzie Gore
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Kenta Maeda
Person
Danny Duffy
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Rangers#Rockies#Free Agents#Nl#Rays#Twins#Al#Royals#Era#Statcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
NFL
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Padres and Rangers talking Joey Gallo trade

Multiple reports indicate the San Diego Padres are in talks to acquire Texas Rangers’ outfielder Joey Gallo. A.J. Preller came to the San Diego Padres from the Texas Rangers organization. Joey Gallo is someone that Preller is quite familiar with. The Padres G.M. knows the value of the outfielder/infielder. Gallo...
MLBamericanpeoplenews.com

Padres Willing To Exceed Luxury Tax At Trade Deadline

It might have seemed silly a few years ago to suggest that the Padres would soon have to make any decisions regarding the luxury tax — San Diego only reached $100MM in total payroll once prior to the 2020 season — but the Friars now find themselves roughly $6MM from the $210MM luxury barrier. And while many teams who are so close to the tax line are loath to actually cross the threshold, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Padres ownership is willing to make that concession as the trade deadline approaches.
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Is Zach Davies a trade deadline option for Padres?

The San Diego Padres were the biggest movers in the league at the 2020 deadline, and it’s certain that general manager A.J. Preller will make moves in the next two weeks as the deadline approaches. The Padres have issues on their pitching staff, with Yu Darvish, Dinelson Lamet, and Ryan...
MLBtheScore

Report: Padres willing to spend past tax threshold at trade deadline

The San Diego Padres are ready to break the bank for a championship. San Diego's ownership is willing to spend past the luxury-tax threshold to acquire stars at the trade deadline, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Padres' payroll currently sits at slightly over $174 million, ranking eighth in the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

What can the Colorado Rockies learn from the Pittsburgh Pirates-San Diego Padres trade for Adam Frazier?

San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller is known to be a general manager that is willing to wheel-and-deal to build up his team or tear down his team on a dime. On Monday, the Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates made a deal which, arguably thus far, has been the biggest this trade season as the Padres acquired infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier and cash for three prospects.
MLBNBC Sports

Report: Padres trade for Frazier during Giants-Pirates game

While the Giants were taking on the Pirates on Sunday, the San Diego Padres reportedly were busy poaching an All-Star off Pittsburgh's roster. During the eighth inning of the Giants' eventual 6-1 win over the Pirates, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported, citing sources, that the Padres were set to acquire Adam Frazier from Pittsburgh.
MLBNBC San Diego

Padres Trade Deadline Proposals

The MLB trade deadline is one week away. The Padres are going to be active. A.J. Preller always is. Right now the Friars are in firm control of a Wild Card spot, which is not a bad spot to be in. But, things could be better. In fact, to win it all they’ll have to be better.
MLBtheScore

Report: Padres made serious push for Cruz before Rays trade

The Tampa Bay Rays had to compete with the San Diego Padres for designated hitter Nelson Cruz before acquiring him on Thursday. San Diego made a significant effort to nab Cruz before Tampa Bay landed him, sources told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, who adds the Rays obtained the slugger eight days before the trade deadline because they felt pressure from the Southern California club.
MLBYardbarker

Dodgers, Giants, Padres reportedly interested in trading for Danny Duffy

Could Duffman be heading back to Cali? With less than a week to go before the trade deadline, contending teams continue to kick the tires on the players that might be available. With pitching always coveted, teams have been checking in on Royals lefty Danny Duffy, even as he is out with an injury. Duffy was placed on the Injured List last week with a flexor strain, which would likely keep him out until September. Last week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the Giants had interest in Duffy, and his injured status won’t deter them or others suitors. That does not rule out the Giants, according to those with knowledge of the situation. In fact, the Giants — or any team pursing Duffy, a list that reportedly includes the Dodgers and Padres — might have to provide fewer or lesser prospects in return, given his injury status. Injuries don’t give San Francisco much pause in general; The Giants have surprised the league by running out to the best record in the National League.

Comments / 0

Community Policy