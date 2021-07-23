One in custody after Lithopolis produce stand fatal accident
LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in custody after an accident that claimed the life of a girl and sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition on Thursday morning. According to a media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a red 2007 Honda Accord driven by Kim P. Horton, age 67 of Canal Winchester, was heading westbound on Lithopolis Road near Salem Church Road when it drove off the right side of the roadway.www.nbc4i.com
