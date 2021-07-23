Cancel
Former Marlin swimmer Olympic bound

By DAVE FACINOLI, Sun Gazette Newspapers
Cover picture for the articleFor Andrew Seliskar, the third time was the charm in achieving his ultimate goal and dream. The former McLean resident and member of the McLean Marlins summertime Northern Virginia Swimming League team recently qualified for the Summer Olympics by earning a spot on the men’s 4x200 freestyle relay. Seliskar made the team at the men’s U.S. Olympic Trials by virtue of strong finishes in the men’s 200 freestyle race (fourth in 1:46.34) and 200 individual medley (sixth in 1:58.35).

