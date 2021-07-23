Cancel
Macy Chiasson Out Of UFC Vegas 32 Co-Main Event Against Aspen Ladd

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC Vegas 32 is now in need of a new co-main event. MMA News has learned that Macy Chiasson has withdrawn from her co-main event bout against Aspen Ladd that was scheduled for UFC Vegas 32 this Saturday. There are currently no further details on the nature of the injury. A replacement is not expected to be sought to face Ladd, but this has not yet been confirmed. As of this writing, there also is no word on what will serve as the new co-main event for the card.

UFCufc.com

Aspen Ladd Is Back Where She Wants To Be

Aspen Ladd can’t keep the smile off her face. On a basic level, it’s understandable. Almost all fighters enjoy fight week to some extent, even if it’s just because they know the light at the end of the tunnel leads them to the Octagon. But for Ladd, this one is particularly special as it’s her first such week in 19 months after tearing the ACL and MCL in her right knee.
UFCmmanews.com

Aspen Ladd Had To Re-Learn How To Properly Walk/Punch After Surgery

UFC women’s bantamweight Aspen Ladd has revealed the struggle she endured while recovering from surgery following a torn ACL and MCL. Ladd is set to make her return to action this weekend after over a year-and-a-half away from the Octagon. Her opponent in the UFC Vegas 32 co-main event will be #9-ranked women’s bantamweight Macy Chiasson. The 29-year-old has lost just once in MMA and will be riding a two-fight winning streak that includes victories over Marion Reneau and Shanna Young into the fight.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC on ESPN 27 Loses Co-Main Ladd-Chiasson Matchup Due to Chiasson Injury

The night before weigh-ins for the next Ultimate Fighting Championship card, the co-main event has fallen through. Per the UFC on Thursday night, Macy Chiasson (7-1) suffered an undisclosed injury and was forced out of her bantamweight tilt with Aspen Ladd (9-1). The two were set to square off in the co-headliner of UFC on ESPN 27 on July 24 inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Ladd confirmed this news on Twitter, while also noting that it was Chiasson who could not compete. Ladd called out the recently victorious Miesha Tate for a replacement fight, and if that does not come to fruition, it is not clear if Ladd vs.
UFCUSA Today

Macy Chiasson surprised by Aspen Ladd matchup but relishing underdog role at UFC on ESPN 27

LAS VEGAS – Macy Chiasson wasn’t expecting to book a fight with Aspen Ladd at this point in her career, but now that it’s here, she’s ready to make a statement. “I’m so excited for this opportunity,” Chiasson told MMA Junkie at a media day at the UFC Apex. “It’s been a long time coming, and I just feel like I’m in the right place at the right time.”
UFCmmanews.com

UFC Vegas 32: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw Main/Co-Main Event Breakdowns

In the UFC Vegas 32 main event, former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw makes his anticipated return after completing a two-year suspension for illegal substances against #2-ranked Cory Sandhagen. The UFC APEX Facility will serve as the proving grounds for these modern-day gladiators. In addition, the co-main event will feature a...
UFCBloody Elbow

Macy Chiasson reveals what led to last minute withdrawal from UFC Vegas 32

Macy Chiasson has explained the reason behind her withdrawal from UFC Vegas 32 on Saturday night. On Thursday evening, UFC officials announced that the fight between her and Aspen Ladd was canceled due to an undisclosed injury. The announcement did not reveal who suffered the injury, but it was later determined that Chiasson was the one forced to withdraw.
UFCmmanews.com

Aspen Ladd Calls For Miesha Tate Bout After Opponent Falls Through

Apsen Ladd is eyeing a big showdown with former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate. Ladd was expected to take on Macy Chiasson this Saturday night (July 24) at UFC Vegas 32. That plan fell through the cracks as Chiasson suffered an injury. With no replacement opponent, Ladd is off the card.
UFCmmanews.com

Chiasson Reveals Details Behind Withdrawal, Wants Ladd Fight Rebooked

Macy Chiasson has released a detailed statement regarding her last-minute withdrawal from her UFC Vegas 32 co-main event against Aspen Ladd. It was revealed Thursday evening that Macy Chiasson had withdrawn from her scheduled bout against #3-ranked bantamweight Aspen Ladd. It was said that the withdrawal was injury-related, but there were no further details available at the time of the initial report.
UFCUSA Today

Aspen Ladd says recovery 'a lot harder' than expected, not looking past UFC on ESPN 27

LAS VEGAS – When she last stepped foot into the octagon 19 months ago, Aspen Ladd appeared destined to challenge for a UFC title in the very near future. But following a canceled bout with Julianna Pena and then a knee surgery that forced her to the sidelines for the better part of a year, Ladd says she’s focused only on the immediate task at hand.
UFCCNET

How much money did Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier make at UFC 264

Round No. 3 in the Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier saga has reached its conclusion in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with McGregor suffering a loss thanks to a freak leg break in the dying seconds of the first round. One big question: Just how much money each athlete...
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Mike Tyson’s Son Hopes To Fight Logan Paul, Boxing Legend Opposes

Mike Tyson isn’t exactly gung-ho over the idea of his son boxing Logan Paul. Tyson was once the most feared heavyweight in all of boxing. Despite being at a great size disadvantage for most of his fights, Tyson’s punching power was too much for most to handle. He even became the undisputed heavyweight champion.
UFCmmanews.com

Fighters React To Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland At UFC Vegas 33

Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland brought a slugfest in their fight. The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 33 event on Saturday night (July 31, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. As seen in the fight, Strickland came out early to dictate...
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Mike Tyson Reflects On Death Of Kimbo Slice

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has recalled the day Internet sensation Kimbo Slice passed away. Slice died on June 6, 2016 due to heart failure. It was later revealed that Slice had a mass on his liver. Slice was 42 years old. During a recent edition of his Hotboxin’ podcast, Tyson...
UFCmmanews.com

(ARCHIVES) Coach to Dana White: Uriah Hall Almost Died For The UFC

Uriah Hall’s coach Eric Nicksick isn’t thrilled with how Dana White responded to his fighter’s life-threatening weight-cutting mishap. Uriah Hall was supposed to meet Vitor Belfort last month in St. Louis, Missouri. It was set to be the final bout in Belfort’s professional mixed martial arts career. Before he could step on the scale, Hall collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

Comments / 0

