Macy Chiasson Out Of UFC Vegas 32 Co-Main Event Against Aspen Ladd
UFC Vegas 32 is now in need of a new co-main event. MMA News has learned that Macy Chiasson has withdrawn from her co-main event bout against Aspen Ladd that was scheduled for UFC Vegas 32 this Saturday. There are currently no further details on the nature of the injury. A replacement is not expected to be sought to face Ladd, but this has not yet been confirmed. As of this writing, there also is no word on what will serve as the new co-main event for the card.www.mmanews.com
