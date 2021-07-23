Macy Chiasson Out Of UFC Vegas 32 Co-Main Event Against Aspen Ladd

The night before weigh-ins for the next Ultimate Fighting Championship card, the co-main event has fallen through. Per the UFC on Thursday night, Macy Chiasson (7-1) suffered an undisclosed injury and was forced out of her bantamweight tilt with Aspen Ladd (9-1). The two were set to square off in the co-headliner of UFC on ESPN 27 on July 24 inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Ladd confirmed this news on Twitter, while also noting that it was Chiasson who could not compete. Ladd called out the recently victorious Miesha Tate for a replacement fight, and if that does not come to fruition, it is not clear if Ladd vs.