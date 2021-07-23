Cancel
DefenderShield Announces the Launch of Ultra Armor™ Technology, the Most Effective 5G and EMF Radiation Shielding Developed to Date

 11 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. DefenderShield®, a global leader in EMF (Electromagnetic Field) radiation shielding and education, is excited to announce the launch of Ultra Armor™ Shielding Technology, the first EMF shielding ever developed that can effectively block all wireless signals, including the full spectrum of 5G (Fifth Generation) frequencies used by network providers.

SiTune and MixComm Announce Collaboration to Develop 5G mmWave Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif. and CHATHAM, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SiTune, an innovator of multiple generations of state-of-the-art RF and Mixed-signal System on a Chip, and MixComm, the mmWave Antennas to Algorithms™ pioneer, today announced a collaboration to develop 5G mmWave reference designs. These solutions will be based on SiTune's IceWings RF transceiver and MixComm's mmWave solutions including the SUMMIT2629 Beamformer Front End IC and the ECLIPSE3741 Antenna in Package, which was recently released.
KT Plans to Accelerate Development of 5G Convergence Services on 5G SA Network

South Korean mobile operator KT has announced that it has initiated its commercial 5G SA service, starting from the 15th of July. Following the commercialization of 5G SA, KT plans to accelerate the development of 5G convergence services based on differentiated technologies such as network slicing. According to KT, customers can access the new 5G SA network by using Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, and it plans to expand the number of applied terminals in cooperation with manufacturers in the future.
First Single-Chip Network Synchronization Solution From Microchip Technology Provides Ultra Precise Timing For 5G Radio Access Equipment

Combines integration and performance in one compact, low-power device supported by Microchip’s widely deployed IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) and synchronization algorithm software modules. 5G technology requires time sources to be synchronized throughout a packet-switched network ten times more accurately than 4G requirements. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) now...
Inside Quantum Technology Announces Launch of Quantum Tech Pod, the First Podcast Covering the Field of Quantum Computing

Inside Quantum Technology.com, a media property of 3DR Holdings announced the worldwide publication of Quantum Tech Pod – iqtpodcast.com – the first podcast on the topic of Quantum Technology/Computing. The premiere episode features host Chris Bishop in discussion with researcher Lawrence Gasman, founder of Inside Quantum Technology news, and chairperson of the international series of hybrid conferences including IQT Fall (New York), IQT Spring (San Diego), IQT Asia Pacific and IQT the Hague.
Next Frontier Brands' Subsidiary TreeHouse Biosciences™ Announces The Launch Of Its THC Remediation Services Business Based On Patented Technology

BOULDER, Colo., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Frontier Brands, an international consumer packaged goods company with a focus on beverage and wellness products, along with its subsidiary TreeHouse Biosciences™, today announced that TreeHouse Biosciences™ has launched a "THC Remediation Services" business for the removal of THC from hemp extracts. TreeHouse Biosciences™ has amassed a platform of intellectual properties related to accessing cannabinoids, both organic and synthetic, including two methods for removing THC from hemp extracts: one method using chromatography, which is covered by U.S. Patent No. 10,239,808, and one USDA Organic Certified method using heat and oxygen, which is covered by a pending patent application.
Innovative Wireless Charging Technology Can Charge Multiple Devices Simultaneously

Mobile phones and tablets have allowed us to stay in touch regardless of our location, yet they still rely on plugs, sockets, and charging pads to power up. New technology developed at Aalto University may be the key to true wireless charging for these and other electronics in years to come. The team includes researchers, Dr Prasad Jayathurathnage and Dr Xiaojie Dang, and professors Sergei Tretyakov and Constantin Simovski. The findings are published in IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics on 21 July 2021.
Screen InnovationsTroy IP Control Gateway

Screen Innovations Troy IP Control Gateway was developed based on input from integrators. After hearing numerous integrators lament about the complexities involved when programming the speed, direction, and positioning of motorized shades and screens, SI engineered an easy, straightforward, hardware and software solution. The Troy IP Control Gateway is an efficient, simple, and affordable programming platform. A task that once took hours to accomplish on a dedicated windows PC, with multiple software applications for keypads, RF remotes, and motor configurations now takes a few minutes from any standard web browser.
Offloading functionalities to the storage device for greater speeds

In most computers, 'files' can be opened with a single click, but behind this click are a set of highly orchestrated processes that convert these files to and from the digital form. There is a complex interface between the file system software and the device where files are stored. The read/write speeds that we ultimately perceive (how long it takes to open and save files) are closely related to the inner workings of this interface.
‘Perhaps’ the most compact and versatile 5G FPC antenna

ARCTURUS is perhaps the most compact and versatile 5G FPC antenna on the market, says Synzen Precision Technology of Taiwan. The new flexible antenna for 5G/4G LTE/3G/2G/NB-IoT/CATM applications has been designed by Synzen Precision Technology. Measuring 88mm x 14mm, ARCTURUS can be placed internally in devices which require an integrated...
Trending Base Station Antennas in 2021: August Edition

Base Station Antennas are specifically designed for base stations mounted on towers to provide cellular connectivity to users. These antennas are available for single and multiple frequency bands. Multi-band base station antennas often have multiple antennas inside a single radome - in this case, each antenna has a separate port, which can serve a different cellular technology or frequency band. everything RF has compiled a list trending base station antennas in 2021. View the Wireless Infrastructure Hub on everything RF to keep up to date with new base station antennas and other wireless infrastructure products.
Sigma Connectivity Using Qualcomm Chipsets to Develop 5G IoT Technology Solutions

Sigma Connectivity, a tech design house with the mission to innovate and create value and growth with connected solutions and devices has extended its IoT agreement with Qualcomm Technologies gaining access to their latest 5G IoT solutions. The new agreement extension gives Sigma Connectivity access to Qualcomm Technologies new 5G IoT solutions, driven by Qualcomm QCS6490/ QCM6490, to help enable the proliferation of next-generation IoT devices.
Intel collaborates with Airtel to drive network development of 5G technology

Intel and Airtel announced a collaboration to drive network development of 4G and 5G virtualized radio access network (vRAN) and open radio access network (RAN) technology to transform Airtel’s networks to reap the full possibilities of 5G for its customers. Work by Intel and Airtel will evolve communications networks from...
Ulefone Officially Launches Power Armor 13 With A 13200mAh Massive Battery

Following the launch of the Armor 11T 5G in June, Ulefone does not slow down its step, and officially launched the Power Armor 13 today. The Power Armor 13 is a great breakthrough in battery capacity not only for Ulefone itself, but also the world’s, as the Power Armor 13 is built-in 13200mAh massive battery, the world’s largest battery in a rugged phone so far, and supports 33W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W wireless reverse charging.
Technologyxda-developers

Help with Generic RK3188 Tablet (Napco Security Device)

I hope this is the right place for this, so I apologize if not. I have an android tablet that is wall mountable as a control interface for some home automation system by Napco Security. I am hoping to use if for my own home automation. I just need to get something else on it besides the weird locked-OS it came with.

