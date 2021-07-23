Unmade Live-Action Masters of the Universe Details Revealed
The development cycle for a live-action He-Man and the Masters of the Universe movie has been just as long as other doomed projects like a reboot of The Crow. Over the years directors like Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) and McG (Terminator Salvation) have been attached, not to mention the countless screenwriters that submitted a draft including Iron Man scribes Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, Thor: Ragnarok's Christopher Yost, and Man of Steel writer David S. Goyer. Speaking in a new interview, The Dark Knight screenwriter revealed details of his take on the He-Man material which would have made the relationship between He-Man and Battle Cat its central focus.comicbook.com
