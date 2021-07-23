Cancel
Berkshire County, MA

Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office warns public about phone scam

By Seth Rosenthal
WWLP 22News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WWLP) – The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a new scam reported to them Thursday morning. The scam involves people being called by an individual claiming to be from a local police department and asking residents to donate to the department for a fundraiser. The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office warns that if anyone in the community receives a call like this to hang up the phone. Scammers are allegedly using “spoof” technology that allows them to copy the department’s phone number in caller ID.

