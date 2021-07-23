LETTER: Voting rights must be protected

With all the political wrangling in Washington and many Republican-dominated states over voting rights and voter suppression, I am thinking it is about time to make voting a right and maybe a responsibility of citizenship and no longer a just a privilege. Since the origins of our nation, the privilege of suffrage has been restricted and gradually doled out over time to groups deemed worthy of the opportunity to have a voice in our government. Is it any wonder that we have a government today which caters to those who have held that privilege the longest or who can pay tribute to the desire for greater privilege over others?