LETTER: Voting rights must be protected

princewilliamtimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll voters should be concerned with partisan Republican state legislative efforts at voter suppression and election nullification. Republicans have declared a war on voters and election officials to try to stop the non-existent threat of voter fraud. Voters and election officials are not the problem. They are bound by law to tell the truth. It is the Republican officials who are not tethered by the truth that are spreading the “Big Lie.”

