Firestone approves grant to expand transit services for elderly, others
Firestone approved a transit service agreement for a $90,000 grant that will extend transit services for low-income families, elderly residents and persons with disabilities. In a news release, Weld County spokeswoman Jennifer Finch wrote, “The first of three subrecipient agreements for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) projects was approved Wednesday by the Weld County Board of Commissioners.”www.timescall.com
