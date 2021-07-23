Vaccinated or not, masks still a wise precaution, experts say
As the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads among the unvaccinated, many fully vaccinated people are also beginning to worry. Is it time to mask up again?. While there's no one-size-fits-all answer to the question, most experts agree that masks remain a wise precaution in certain settings for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. How often you use a mask will depend on your personal health tolerance and risk, the infection and vaccination rates in your community, and who you're spending time with.www.startribune.com
