GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) started its first day of regular way trading on the NYSE today as it successfully spun off from XPO Logistics . These are the details. GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) started its first day of regular way trading on the New York Stock Exchange as its leadership team and board members had celebrated GXO becoming an independent, publicly-traded company by ringing the Opening Bell. GXO is the former global logistics segment of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) and it successfully spun off today as the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider.