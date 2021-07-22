Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Biogen Defends Controversial Alzheimer's Drug as FDA Calls for Probe

By The Daily Upside
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10DoFF_0b5KvZJA00

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Biogen's new — and controversial — Alzheimer's drug, Adhulem, made a modest $2 million in revenue in the first several weeks after its approval on June 7th, the company announced Thursday.

Biogen also surprised many by launching a defiant PR offensive: its head of research, Dr. Al Sandrock took the unusual step of releasing an open letter alongside the earnings report, accusing critics of the drug of "extensive misinformation and misunderstanding."

Short on Data, Long on Drama

Aduhelm, the first FDA-approved Alzheimer's drug in 20 years, has become a source of controversy since scientists and researchers have raised concerns about the research behind it.

Two late-stage clinical trials were shut down in 2019 when an independent panel concluded the drug wasn't helping patients. Biogen later conducted its own analysis and found that high-dosage patients in just one trial showed a very small reduction in cognitive decline. While admitting there was no hard evidence on the drug's merits, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave aduhelm the go-ahead anyway:

  • As a result, patients are now forking over $56,000 a year for the infusion treatment. The FDA used an "accelerated approval," which allows the regulator to greenlight unproven treatments for serious diseases to make them available sooner for patients in need.
  • Meanwhile, three members of the FDA's independent panel of outside experts — who refused to endorse aduhelm last fall on the basis that the data was insufficient — have resigned in protest since the agency approved the drug.

"This approval shouldn't have happened," Dr. Vissia Viglietta, Biogen's former senior medical director who helped design the drug's two clinical trials, told the New York Times. "It defeats everything I believe in scientifically and it lowers the rigor of regulatory bodies."

Call In The Detectives: With the temperature being turned up on the agency, Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, who was not involved in the approval decision, has asked the Office of the Inspector General to conduct an investigation into her agency over the matter. Biogen says it welcomes a probe.

Priced In: None of these developments are hurting Biogen's bottom line. While its second-quarter sales slid to $2.8 billion (a 25% decline compared to last year), the company still beat expectations of $2.6 billion. And its shares rose 1.4% on Thursday.

Comments / 1

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
54K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#The Daily Upside#Adhulem#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

Why the FDA Hasn't Approved a COVID Shot yet When Millions Are Vaccinated

On August 11, eight months will have passed since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a COVID vaccine. Since December 11, 2020, 164.8 million U.S. citizens have been fully vaccinated with either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines, or one of Johnson & Johnson's to help protect them from the disease.
Public Healthoc-breeze.com

FDA approves experimental drug cocktail for preventing COVID-19

Summary: Expanded authorization enables use of REGEN-COV for post-exposure prophylaxis (action taken to prevent disease, especially by specified means or against a specified disease) in certain people exposed to a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infected individual, or who are at high risk of exposure to an infected individual in an institutional setting.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines usage and updated safety labels

Since early last March, numerous companies have been working to develop effective vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19. Among those, Pfizer’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax vaccines have found the greatest success, with an efficacy rate of almost 95%. The Covid-19 Dashboard on GlobalData’s Pharma Intelligence Centre tracks emerging information effectively, and in countries such as the US, Comirnaty and Spikevax were shown to lead against other Covid-19 vaccines in both contract volume and administration (see Figures 1 and 2). As of 4 July, 276 and 35 million doses of Comirnaty and Spikevax had also been administered respectively within the European Union (EU).
Medical & Biotechcw39.com

Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declines after 4 months, study says

(WTAJ) — A new study conducted on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows that protection against the virus drops to approximately 84% about four to six months after the second dose is injected. In the company-funded survey, it was found that the vaccine’s effectiveness was strongest — at 96.2%...
Medical & BiotechShareCast

AstraZeneca's Saphnelo receives FDA approval

Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday that Saphnelo had been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients already receiving standard therapy for moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus. 7,081.72. 16:21 02/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,077.35. 16:21 02/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,061.12. 16:21 02/08/21. n/a. n/a. 17,561.90. 16:21 02/08/21. 0.37%. 64.79.
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pfizer seeks permission to administer third Covid dose

Pfizer has projected a 29 percent increase in the sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, to reach $33.5 billion. Pfizer also highlighted its intent to receive an emergency use authorization in the United States by August to administer the third booster. According to Pfizer data, administration of a third...
IndustryWebMD

FDA Authorizes Preventive Use of Regeneron Drug

Aug 2, 2021 -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday expanded its emergency use authorization for the antibody cocktail from Regeneron, making it the first preventive therapy authorized for unvaccinated and immunocompromised people in high-risk settings. In a news release, the agency said the drug REGEN-COV should only...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA grants EUA for Regeneron’s antibody cocktail to prevent Covid-19

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ investigational antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) to prevent Covid-19. REGEN-COV is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, that can hinder SARS-CoV-2 infectivity. The updated authorisation allows the use of...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval Of AstraZeneca's Anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo™) For Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Research Alliance (LRA) is particularly excited about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo™), a first in class , type I interferon receptor antagonist, indicated for adults with moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The approval represents the first new treatment for generalized SLE in more than a decade and is the result of significant seminal research funded originally by the Lupus Research Alliance.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Epygenix Therapeutics Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation For EPX-200 In Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare and intractable genetic epilepsy, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to EPX-200 for the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS). LGS is a rare epileptic encephalopathy presenting in childhood with intractable seizures. Approximately 48,000 children and adults in the United States currently suffer with LGS. Characterized by a triad of signs including multiple seizure types, slow spike-wave complexes on electroencephalographic (EEG) recordings, and impairment of cognitive function, therapeutic options for LGS are desperately needed as seizure control with currently available treatments is not adequate.
Medical & Biotechtechnologynetworks.com

Study Finds Gaps in Clinical Trial Data Sharing

Access to clinical-trial data helps doctors make informed prescribing decisions and promotes good science, but a new study co-authored by Yale researchers reveals that few pharmaceutical companies are fully transparent about the data behind the products they develop. The study also shows that large companies are far more transparent than smaller ones.

Comments / 1

Community Policy