Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

DefenderShield Announces the Launch of Ultra Armor™ Technology, the Most Effective 5G and EMF Radiation Shielding Developed to Date

Houston Chronicle
 11 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. DefenderShield®, a global leader in EMF (Electromagnetic Field) radiation shielding and education, is excited to announce the launch of Ultra Armor™ Shielding Technology, the first EMF shielding ever developed that can effectively block all wireless signals, including the full spectrum of 5G (Fifth Generation) frequencies used by network providers.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiation Exposure#Emf#Electromagnetic Radiation#Body Armor#Defendershield#Prweb#G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Electronics
Related
San Jose, CAmixcomm.com

SiTune and MixComm Announce Collaboration to Develop 5G mmWave Solutions

5G Infrastructure Transceiver and mmWave Innovators Work Together to Accelerate Deployment of the Next Generation of Wireless Networks. SAN JOSE, CALIF. AND CHATHAM, N.J. (PRWEB) JULY 20, 2021. SiTune, an innovator of multiple generations of state-of-the-art RF and Mixed-signal System on a Chip, and MixComm, the mmWave Antennas to Algorithms™...
Electronicstechxplore.com

Ultra-wideband micro-location technology developed

From Augmented Reality games to automatic car locks: Gauging the location of devices is becoming increasingly important in modern life. Except that the precision we demand is far beyond the reach of GPS or Bluetooth. With Ultra-Wideband (UWB) micro-location technology from imec, the location of objects in a space can be pinpointed in minute detail. "Over the coming years, the use of this technology is set to increase dramatically," said Christian Bachmann, imec at Holst Center's Program Manager Ultra-Wideband and Bluetooth Secure Proximity.
Computersaithority.com

First Single-Chip Network Synchronization Solution From Microchip Technology Provides Ultra Precise Timing For 5G Radio Access Equipment

Combines integration and performance in one compact, low-power device supported by Microchip’s widely deployed IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) and synchronization algorithm software modules. 5G technology requires time sources to be synchronized throughout a packet-switched network ten times more accurately than 4G requirements. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) now...
Medical & BiotechTimes Union

Catalent Biologics Launches New GPEx® Lightning Cell Line Expression Technology to Shorten Drug Substance Development Timelines by up to Three Months

Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced the launch of its next-generation cell line development technology, GPEx® Lightning. Leveraging Catalent’s proven GPEx expression platform in a glutamine synthase (GS) knock-out Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell line system, GPEx Lightning combines innovative technologies, including a novel gene insertion technology, to further shorten drug substance development by up to three months compared to previous timelines.
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

KT Plans to Accelerate Development of 5G Convergence Services on 5G SA Network

South Korean mobile operator KT has announced that it has initiated its commercial 5G SA service, starting from the 15th of July. Following the commercialization of 5G SA, KT plans to accelerate the development of 5G convergence services based on differentiated technologies such as network slicing. According to KT, customers can access the new 5G SA network by using Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, and it plans to expand the number of applied terminals in cooperation with manufacturers in the future.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Radiaction Medical Ltd. Secures Additional Patents In US And Japan - En-Route To Commercialization Of Its Radiation Shielding Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiaction Medical Ltd. ("Radication"), a medical device company, announced today that it was granted additional patents in the US and Japan, protecting key technological developments of its radiation shielding device. Radiaction, is revolutionizing radiation protection by providing full-body shielding to all medical...
Cell Phonescepro.com

Screen InnovationsTroy IP Control Gateway

Screen Innovations Troy IP Control Gateway was developed based on input from integrators. After hearing numerous integrators lament about the complexities involved when programming the speed, direction, and positioning of motorized shades and screens, SI engineered an easy, straightforward, hardware and software solution. The Troy IP Control Gateway is an efficient, simple, and affordable programming platform. A task that once took hours to accomplish on a dedicated windows PC, with multiple software applications for keypads, RF remotes, and motor configurations now takes a few minutes from any standard web browser.
Cell Phoneseverythingrf.com

Innovative Wireless Charging Technology Can Charge Multiple Devices Simultaneously

Mobile phones and tablets have allowed us to stay in touch regardless of our location, yet they still rely on plugs, sockets, and charging pads to power up. New technology developed at Aalto University may be the key to true wireless charging for these and other electronics in years to come. The team includes researchers, Dr Prasad Jayathurathnage and Dr Xiaojie Dang, and professors Sergei Tretyakov and Constantin Simovski. The findings are published in IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics on 21 July 2021.
Electronicselectronicproducts.com

Toshiba releases 12 microcontrollers for motor control

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp. has released into mass production the first 12 devices in its TXZ+ family of advanced microcontrollers for motor control. The 12-device M4K group will be followed by 10 additional products in the M4M group in August. Both the M4K and M4M groups, part of the TXZ4A+ series, will be manufactured in a 40-nm process.
Computerstechxplore.com

Offloading functionalities to the storage device for greater speeds

In most computers, 'files' can be opened with a single click, but behind this click are a set of highly orchestrated processes that convert these files to and from the digital form. There is a complex interface between the file system software and the device where files are stored. The read/write speeds that we ultimately perceive (how long it takes to open and save files) are closely related to the inner workings of this interface.
ScienceNature.com

Correction to: Low limit of detection of the AlGaN/GaN-based sensor by the Kelvin connection detection technique

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volume 7, Article number: 57 (2021) Cite this article. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41378-021-00278-7 published online 1 July 2021. Following publication of the original article1, it was noted that affiliation 3 was omitted. Affiliation 3 has been listed below. Hangzhou Global Scientific and Technological Innovation Center, Zhejiang University, 310027 Hangzhou, China.
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

‘Perhaps’ the most compact and versatile 5G FPC antenna

ARCTURUS is perhaps the most compact and versatile 5G FPC antenna on the market, says Synzen Precision Technology of Taiwan. The new flexible antenna for 5G/4G LTE/3G/2G/NB-IoT/CATM applications has been designed by Synzen Precision Technology. Measuring 88mm x 14mm, ARCTURUS can be placed internally in devices which require an integrated...
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Trending Base Station Antennas in 2021: August Edition

Base Station Antennas are specifically designed for base stations mounted on towers to provide cellular connectivity to users. These antennas are available for single and multiple frequency bands. Multi-band base station antennas often have multiple antennas inside a single radome - in this case, each antenna has a separate port, which can serve a different cellular technology or frequency band. everything RF has compiled a list trending base station antennas in 2021. View the Wireless Infrastructure Hub on everything RF to keep up to date with new base station antennas and other wireless infrastructure products.
Softwareeverythingrf.com

Sigma Connectivity Using Qualcomm Chipsets to Develop 5G IoT Technology Solutions

Sigma Connectivity, a tech design house with the mission to innovate and create value and growth with connected solutions and devices has extended its IoT agreement with Qualcomm Technologies gaining access to their latest 5G IoT solutions. The new agreement extension gives Sigma Connectivity access to Qualcomm Technologies new 5G IoT solutions, driven by Qualcomm QCS6490/ QCM6490, to help enable the proliferation of next-generation IoT devices.
Technologylaptopmag.com

What is 5G? The rising generation of wireless technology

5G is well and truly here. The latest generation of wireless connectivity can be found in everything from flagship and budget smartphones to laptops, and even in some conspiracy theories. The next-generation wireless standard doesn’t only provide higher data speeds so you can browse the internet faster. No, 5G-ready devices...

Comments / 0

Community Policy