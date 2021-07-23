Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Philippines to bar travel from Malaysia, Thailand to curb Delta's spread

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nch8g_0b5KvLCE00
Passengers, mostly Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) queue at the departure area of Ninoy Aquino International Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA, July 23 (Reuters) - The Philippines will suspend travel from Malaysia and Thailand, as well as tighten restrictions in the Manila area, in a bid to prevent the spread of the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, the presidential spokesperson said on Friday.

The travel restriction will take effect from Sunday and run to the end of July, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a national address.

"This action is undertaken to prevent the further spread and community transmission of COVID-19 variants in the Philippines," Roque said.

The Philippines has previously banned travellers from eight countries including Indonesia and India.

To try and prevent further domestic transmission of the Delta variant, President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to more than 13 million people, and four provinces under stricter coronavirus curbs until the end of July.

Indoor sports and conference venues, indoor tourist attractions and gyms are not allowed to do business, while the operating capacity of indoor and al fresco dining has been cut.

In addition, children between the ages of five and 17 will not be allowed to leave their homes.

The Philippines has recorded 47 cases of the Delta variant, eight of which are active, and three deaths.

With nearly 1.54 million infections and nearly 27,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and casualties in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

The Philippines reported 6,845 additional cases on Friday, the highest daily increase in four weeks, the health ministry said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Harry Roque
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Casualties#The Health Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Travel
Country
Philippines
News Break
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Country
India
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

China Fights Covid Surge As Japan Extends Emergency During Olympics

Hundreds of thousands of people in China were in lockdown on Friday as the country battled its worst Covid-19 outbreak in months, while Japan -- a week into the Olympics -- extended its state of emergency due to surging infections. The average number of new daily cases globally jumped by...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Philippines orders 13 million into lockdown over Delta fears

The Philippines will send more than 13 million people in the national capital region back into lockdown next week, the government said Friday, as it tries to head off a surge in cases of a hyper-contagious coronavirus strain. Experts have warned of an explosion in infections fuelled by the Delta variant that could overwhelm hospitals in the coming weeks if restrictions are not drastically tightened in the crowded capital. "We had to make this difficult decision in order to save more lives," President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said on government television. Restaurant dining and mass gatherings have been banned with immediate effect and a two-week stay-at-home order will start on August 6, Roque said.
TravelNew York Post

Psaki confirms international travel bans extended over spread of Delta variant

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday announced that the US will retain broad bans on foreign visitors due to the Delta variant of COVID-19. The restrictions will be extended despite many countries relaxing their own rules to allow US citizens to visit following widespread vaccination. “We will maintain...
Public Health104.1 WIKY

Philippines records six week high in daily COVID-19 cases

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines recorded 7,186 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day increase in more than six weeks, and an additional 72 deaths, the Southeast Asian country’s health ministry reported. President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Monday of stricter virus curbs if the current outbreak worsens. According to...
Politicskfgo.com

Philippines’ Pacquiao ousted as president of ruling party after row

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine senator and boxing star Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao was voted out as leader of the country’s ruling party on Saturday, weeks after challenging President Rodrigo Duterte over his position on China and record on fighting corruption. Pacquiao, 42, who is seen as a possible contender to succeed...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Philippines warns virus 'surge' possible after Delta strain detected

Philippine health officials warned Friday of a possible surge in coronavirus infections as the first locally transmitted cases of the highly contagious Delta variant were recorded and more than three million people went into lockdown. Eleven local cases of the more virulent strain have been detected, including two in the national capital region, the health department said, citing results of genome sequencing conducted this week. The cases dated back to May and June and authorities were checking to ensure they had been "appropriately traced and managed", Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire told reporters. "The government has started preparing our health system," Vergeire said.
Protestswtaq.com

Southeast Asia COVID-19 cases hit new highs, Malaysian doctors protest

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Thailand reported a record number of coronavirus cases on Monday, while Malaysia has notched up more than 1 million infections, as the virulent Delta variant carves a deadly path through Southeast Asia – now a global epicentre for the virus. Thailand had 15,376 new coronavirus cases,...
WorldPosted by
AFP

China, Australia ramp up Covid curbs as Delta variant spreads

China and Australia ramped up Covid-19 curbs Saturday as Delta variant cases surged and tens of thousands rallied in France against restrictions designed to stop the pandemic. The Delta variant, which was first identified in India, is forcing governments to reimpose tough measures, while other nations are reconsidering plans to open their economies. The variant has spread to 132 countries and territories. The pandemic has killed more than four million people and shows no sign of slowing. "Delta is a warning: it's a warning that the virus is evolving but it is also a call to action that we need to move now before more dangerous variants emerge," the World Health Organization's emergencies director Michael Ryan told journalists.
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Thailand Tightens Curbs In 16 More Provinces As Outbreak Sets Record

Thailand has extended a night-time curfew and other virus restrictions to 16 more provinces beginning Tuesday as the kingdom's Covid-19 death toll soared to a new record. The Southeast Asian country is struggling to contain its latest outbreak fuelled by the Delta variant, with infections and deaths skyrocketing and the healthcare system stretched thin.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Philippines imposes strict lockdown to curb coronavirus surge

Manila — The Philippine government will place the capital region under a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, it announced on Friday. The lockdown, locally called "enhanced community quarantine," would be in place for Metro Manila from August 6 to 20,...
Public HealthHouston Chronicle

Philippines detects first local cases of Delta variant

The Philippines on Friday reported its first local cases of the more infectious delta coronavirus variant and placed some areas outside the capital under the strictest lockdown. Stocks fell. Sixteen new delta variant cases were detected in the country, including 11 classified as local cases, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire...

Comments / 0

Community Policy