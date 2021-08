Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo explained why TJ Dillashaw deserved to win the decision over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32. Sandhagen and Dillashaw went 25 hard minutes against each other in an incredible bantamweight bout that headlined this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 card, but at the end of the five rounds, it was Dillashaw pulling off the upset win with a split decision. The fight was very close and there are many fans who are on the opposite side of the coin when it comes to deciding who should have earned the decision, but if you ask one of the division’s all-time greats in Cejudo, he believes Dillashaw did enough to rightfully earn the victory.