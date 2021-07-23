Cancel
Tiffani Thiessen, Lark Voorhies, and Elizabeth Berkley Pose in Saved by the Bell Throwback Pic

By Katie Campione
Posted by 
People
People
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiffani Thiessen is taking a stroll down memory lane!. On Thursday, the actress shared the ultimate throwback photo from her Saved by the Bell days. The snap features herself, Lark Voorhies, and Elizabeth Berkley posing for the camera in eclectic hats. "We should have formed a band. Wait…😜" Thiessen captioned...

people.com

TV & VideosPeople

Saved by the Bell: Mark-Paul Gosselaar on 'Undeniable Chemistry' and 'Real Kisses' with Leah Remini

Mark-Paul Gosselaar will never forget the sparks that flew between himself and Leah Remini at the Malibu Sands in the summer of 1991. On the most recent episode of his Saved by the Bell-focused podcast Zack to the Future, Gosselaar, 47, and Remini reminisced about the romance between their characters Zack Morris and Stacey Carosi, respectively, during the season 3 episodes that saw them working together at the fictional high-end beach resort.
CelebritiesPopculture

Tiffani Thiessen Describes the 'Surreal' Moment She Learned of Dustin Diamond's Death (Exclusive)

Back in February, Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond passed away at the age of 44 years old just three weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer. The news came as a shock to fans of the '90s series, including the cast members themselves. Diamond's former co-stars, including Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Lark Voorhies, came together to send their condolences after his passing.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Tiffani Thiessen Details Her Close Friendship With ‘Saved by the Bell’ Costar Mark-Paul Gosselaar: ‘We Have a Lot of Fun’

BFFs forever! The secret to Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar‘s friendship is all about finding time to spend together with their families. “We live totally close together. I love his wife. His kids are great, like, we adore [them]. So we have a lot of fun actually hanging out with them,” Thiessen, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Nutri-Grain.
Celebritiesnbcrightnow.com

Tiffani Thiessen 'adores' Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Tiffani Thiessen "adores" her 'Saved by the Bell' co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar. The 47-year-old actress rose to international fame as Kelly Kapowski in the hit show in the late 80s and early 90s, and Tiffani has revealed she's remained very close to her co-star. Tiffani - who has Harper, 11, and...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Saved by the Bell' Star Tiffani Theissen Reveals Why She's 'Thankful' After Season 1 of Reboot (Exclusive)

Saved by the Bell fans were ecstatic to hear the popular '90s sitcom would be returning for a reboot. But they were not expecting to wait so long to see it after the pandemic halted the reboot's production during its first season. While a slew of new cast members joined the series including Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, and Alycia Pascual-Pena, a few very familiar faces from the original TV series made their anticipated return, like Kelly Kapowski actress, Tiffani Thiessen, who noted that by the time she and her other fellow castmate Mark-Paul Gosselaar were able to join in with Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, the world began shutting down. But the moment had her expressing her utmost gratitude at the same time.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Mani’ Actor Daniel Mickelson Dies at Age 23

Actor Daniel Mickelson died Sunday at age 23, his sister announced Monday on Instagram. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. “My heart is shattered and to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even know what to say,” wrote his sister Meredith. Mickelson had appeared in the television series Mani and the horror film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man. Hollywood stars have taken to social media to mourn the actor’s death, including Paris Hilton. “You were such a light,” Hilton wrote on her Instagram story. “So sad to hear this bro. RIP.” The actor had posted pictures of himself hiking and as well as TikTok videos from a hike with his girlfriend a week before his death.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Megan Fox Fires Back At People Criticizing Her & MGK's Age Gap

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong. In fact, there's been chatter about that the couple is planning to get engaged once Fox's divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. While they've been gracing timelines and headlines with their coupledom, Fox has still faced criticism for dating someone younger than her.
MLBGossip Cop

‘Weird’ Alex Rodriguez Becoming Obsessed With Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck?

Is Alex Rodriguez obsessing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? That’s what one tabloid is reporting this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.\. Alex Rodriguez And Jennifer Lopez Play ‘Battle Of The Exes’?. This week’s edition of Star reports Alex Rodriguez isn’t happy about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion...

