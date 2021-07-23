Cancel
Vermont Air National Guard offering guided tours this summer

mychamplainvalley.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t seen them, it’s likely you’ve heard them overhead. Now, the Green Mountain Boys are welcoming you to their home. On select dates this summer, the Vermont Air National Guard will public tours to give Vermonters of all ages a chance to interact with the unit’s equipment, gear and technology. Nearly 40 people took part in the most recent tour in June. Tours are usually held on Fridays. The next two are scheduled for August 20 and September 17.

