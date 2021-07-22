Cancel
Belarus leader vows to keep up raids of NGOs, media outlets

By YURAS KARMANAU Associated Press
Derrick
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The longtime leader of Belarus vowed Thursday to continue a crackdown on civil society activists he regards as “bandits and foreign agents.”. President Alexander Lukashenko chided officials in his administration for allowing the operation of non-governmental organizations that he called “harmful to the state.”. Copyright 2021...

www.thederrick.com

