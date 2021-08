Heaney allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over six innings Wednesday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision. Heaney put together back-to-back quality starts this season for just the second time Wednesday after holding the Rockies to three runs over six innings. He got off to a rough start after two-run homer from Trevor Story in the first inning, but he settled in thereafter, only allowing another run to score on a wild pitch in the fourth. The 30-year-old has had an up-and-down season but is currently riding a nice groove heading into August. Heaney owns a 5.27 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 113:31 K:BB over 94 innings and is set up for a rewarding matchup against the Rangers next week.