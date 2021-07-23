Cancel
Animals

Migratory Western Monarch Butterflies Hit by Climate Change, Habitat Impacts

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA coalition of scientists and conservation experts have joined forces to try to extend a helping hand to these iconic butterflies. Brian Hackney reports. (7-22-21)

#Climate Change#Monarch Butterflies
Related
Animalsearth.com

What’s happening with the eastern monarch butterfly?

Monarch butterflies in eastern North America are in a state of decline. Since the mid 1990’s, the monarch population that winters in Mexico and migrates to the northern US and Canada has dropped dramatically. Some scientists have estimated that existing monarch populations are only 20 percent of the number found...
AnimalsPopular Science

Monarch butterflies are beloved—and declining for this sad reason

For the past three decades, monarch butterflies have been dwindling. The iconic bugs face a number of threats in North America, from weed killers to climate change, but it hasn’t been clear which one has been the most damaging. A new study, however, indicates that the butterflies are especially sensitive...
AnimalsPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Monarch butterflies raised in captivity can still join the migration

Each year, thousands of hobbyists and educators across North America collect monarch eggs or caterpillars from the wild to raise indoors and patiently wait for butterflies to emerge. Raising monarch butterflies indoors has become an increasingly popular activity that can have numerous benefits. Captively reared monarchs provide a unique opportunity for people to learn about the complex life cycle of butterflies and, at the same time, help raise awareness about monarch conservation. However, rearing monarchs (and other butterflies) must be done responsibly and in moderation to make sure that it does not have a negative effect on the population. Monarch butterflies...
AnimalsField & Stream

Western Waterfowl Habitat Dries Up As Great Salt Lake Hits Lowest Levels Ever

The Great Salt Lake, a crucial migration stop for millions of North American waterfowl, has dropped to its lowest level in history, the U.S. Geological Survey announced on Saturday, surpassing its previous low-water mark set in 1963. The largest saltwater lake in the western hemisphere is now at its lowest point—4,194.4 feet in elevation as measured at Salt Air Boat Harbor, Utah—since data was first recorded in 1847. The lake’s surface area has shrunk from an average of 1,700 square miles to just 950, according to recent satellite imagery.
AnimalsDaily Triplicate

Restore critical habitat for migratory birds this Sunday

Join Tolowa Dunes Stewards and Redwood Parks Conservancy to restore habitat for threatened Western snowy plovers and other shorebirds in the Lake Earl estuary. They will be removing European beachgrass resprouts this Sunday, August 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. To participate, email jerabek@jeffnet.org or call or text 707...
AnimalsTribune-Star

The Off Season: Monarch butterflies make life better

It’s said that each year monarch butterflies fly as far north as southern Canada. I’m just happy that some made it to Michigan... Not one to complain too much about summertime heat, I have to admit that the humid doldrums that set in over us for most of the last month-and-a-half has had me down a little. For that reason alone, I was optimistic last week that my funk would be blown away by a fresh Lake Michigan breeze.
Eaton Rapids, MIcounty-journal.com

Restoring the Habitat for Butterflies in Eaton Rapids

The blazing orange and black Monarch butterfly, one of the most recognized and loved butterflies in North and Central America, is in danger of disappearing. These small insects play a huge role in pollinating about one third of the world’s food sources and their loss will be heavily felt. With their natural habitat area dwindling in Michigan, the eastern Monarch numbers have decreased by 90%. Bees, another important pollinator, have decreased 50%.
AnimalsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Monarch butterfly release honors 2016 slaying victim

The monarch butterflies came to life in their pocket-sized, see-through sachets, their tiny movements at first nearly imperceptible. But there was no doubt the monarchs, whose numbers have greatly declined, were ready for release to celebrate what would have been Codi McCann's 27th birthday in front of the small home he once owned on Glenwood Avenue.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoman helps save monarch butterflies with milkweed

Sure, bees get plenty of press about colony collapse disorder. And the plight of plankton is all the talk among climatologists. There’s even a local group – the so-called Newt Brigade – that helps salamanders cross Sonoma County roads. And those are all worthy causes. But who’s looking out for...
Environment929nin.com

Worried About the Planet? How Your Diet Impacts Climate Change

Environmental catastrophes are all around us, with more than 70 wildfires burning in the western US this season, the worst in decades, having already scorched 1 million acres. Then we saw epic floods in Germany and Belgium as rivers overflowed their banks, sweeping away houses, cars, and everything in their path, with hundreds of lives lost. It's so hot along the Eastern seaboard that Maine feels like Boston did 20 years ago, while New York is more like Atlanta was in the 90s, and that city is now hotter than a typical Tampa summer was 20 years ago, according to the latest news from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration which says last month was the hottest June on record for the US, causing 8 billion in damage to property from natural disasters.
EnvironmentPhys.org

The impact of climate change on Kenya's Tana river basin

Many species within Kenya's Tana River Basin will be unable to survive if global temperatures continue to rise as they are on track to do—according to new research from the University of East Anglia. A new study published in the journal PLOS ONE today outlines how remaining within the goals...
Environmentindianapublicmedia.org

How Climate Change Impacts Coffee Pollinators

Y: Don, as global temperatures rise due to climate change, the cool, mountainous habitats where the best coffee is grown are becoming warmer and space suitable for growing coffee narrows. D: Yes, Yaël, and expectedly, these changes produce interrelated effects linked to other organisms in the regions. Coffee-growing zones in...
AnimalsWINKNEWS.com

Four-year-old finds passion breeding monarch butterflies during pandemic

What started as an environmental concern has grown into a pandemic project for one family. After a little girl learned the monarch butterfly population is dwindling, she and her parents wanted to help make a difference. Now, their efforts are fluttering high. Four-year-old Juliette is a social butterfly herself –...

