Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

What was wrong with Biden’s $715 billion Pentagon budget

By Jamie McIntyre
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dx0jb_0b5KsXR500

The Senate Armed Services Committee has set down a bipartisan marker, adding $25 billion to President Joe Biden’s proposed $715 billion defense budget. The Pentagon said it was adequate to both defend the nation now and to transform the U.S. military to fight future wars.

The final markup of the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act sets the total U.S. defense spending at $777.9 billion, with $740.3 billion for the Pentagon, $27.7 billion for nuclear weapons programs administered by the Energy Department, and another $10 billion for miscellaneous defense-related activities.

It was a stunning rebuke of the Biden budget strategy Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley defended as “an appropriate balance” between preserving present readiness and future modernization but that Republicans derided as “woefully inadequate.”

“To date, no one has been able to successfully put lipstick on this pig,” said Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers, the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, dismissing Milley’s testimony.

“It doesn't keep pace with China. It doesn't even keep pace with inflation. In fact, it constitutes a cut of over $4 billion in real dollars,” Rogers said at a July 20 hearing. “Instead of deterring conflict with China through strength, we're inviting conflict through weakness.”

Republicans and Democrats on the committee rejected Biden’s bare-bones approach on an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 23-3.

In a June appearance before the Senate panel, Milley conceded that one longtime argument against higher U.S. defense spending was no longer true, if it ever was.

For years, critics have questioned why annual U.S. defense expenditures are the highest in the world and total more than the spending of the next 10 countries combined.

Under questioning from Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Milley revealed that classified U.S. intelligence assessments undercut that argument, noting that Russia and China hide the actual amounts they spend on defense.

“In unclassified level, I would tell you that, combined, the Russian and Chinese budgets exceed our budgets if all the cards are put on the table,” Milley told senators in June. “Both governments do not put all their cards on the table.”

To the extent there is a partisan divide over the big boost in Pentagon spending, it largely centers on the question of how long the United States has to prepare for war with China.

And “by prepare for war,” everyone agrees the goal is not actually to fight China but to deter Beijing from invading Taiwan or engaging in other provocative military adventurism by building a much higher-tech, next-generation U.S. military.

No one knows when China might move on Taiwan, which it sees as a renegade province that must be reunited with the mainland. Still, several senior U.S. military commanders have predicted Chinese President Xi Jinping will try to get Taiwan back, by force if necessary, by the end of the decade, if not sooner.

The Biden budget had assumed short-term risk, including divesting the military of expensive systems not suited to war with China, and banked on investments in new war-fighting concepts that don’t yet exist, including swarming drones, robot ships and aircraft, and hypersonic weapons, all connected by vast computer networks and assisted by artificial intelligence.

It is a budget strategy that Milley admitted had “a bias toward the future operating environment and the change in the character of war.”

But most Republicans and many outside experts are unconvinced.

“There are serious risks with this approach,” Stacie Pettyjohn, an analyst from the Center for a New American Security, testified before the House Armed Services Committee this month. “The administration is trying to do too much with too little.”

A new report by the bipartisan think tank conducted war games with the Biden strategy in a series of tabletop exercises and found it wanting.

“This strategy performed poorly against priority threats. It cannot defeat a large-scale conventional invasion of Taiwan or the Baltics, nor can it halt sub-conventional aggression. It also risks significant overstretch and technological overmatch,” Pettyjohn, one of the report’s authors, told the committee.

Of particular concern is China’s rapidly increasing naval might, given that any war with China would be fought at sea.

China’s shipbuilding industry churns out more than a dozen ships a year, including its third aircraft carrier. At the same time, the U.S. Navy has no plan to reach its goal of 355 ships anytime soon and is decommissioning some relatively new ships that failed to perform as advertised.

“This budget puts shipbuilding on a starvation diet,” Inhofe said on the floor of the Senate . “The Navy tells us we need at least 355 ships, probably more than 400. Right now, we’re under 300 ships, and the trend is down, not up.”

Virginia Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, a retired Navy commander and former surface warfare officer, called the current plans “far off at a 355-ship goal that we're never going to get to when we decommission more ships every year than we actually build.”

Skeptics of sinking more money into today’s weaponry argue that those ships and planes are not what’s going to deter or, if necessary, defeat China.

America’s vaunted carrier fleet, the largest in the world, is seen as increasingly vulnerable to Chinese coastal “carrier killer” missiles, and its newest F-35 stealth fighter jets don’t have the range to attack from great distances.

“Think about this, [a] $75 million airplane F-35 can't get into some areas that a swarm of drones that cost several $100,000 can,” Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Rep. Adam Smith said. “You put together a swarm of drones that can pack an incredible punch. And the truly interesting thing about it is, you can't see them coming.”

But in the end, the bigger argument is how much U.S. military capability is required to convince China that taking back Taiwan is not worth it.

Is it enough to make the cost very painful, or must the U.S. have the ability to defeat a nuclear-armed China in an all-out war?

“I mean, adversaries far smaller than us have successfully deterred us for years for a heck of a lot less money. Why can't we do the same thing with China and Russia and not buy into this like, endless expense?” Smith asked Pettyjohn at one point in her testimony.

“It sounds like you're suggesting a punishment strategy, which one could rely on, but the sort of gold standard of deterrence is deterrence by denial,” Pettyjohn replied. You don't deter wars by hoping that you have the capability to stop. You actually need to have the forces to prevent them from achieving their objective. We call that ‘deterrence by denial.’”

Jamie McIntyre is the Washington Examiner’s senior writer on defense and national security. His morning newsletter, “Jamie McIntyre’s Daily on Defense,” is free and available by email subscription at dailyondefense.com.

Comments / 1

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
121K+
Followers
47K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Jim Inhofe
Person
Elaine Luria
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Defense Department#National Defense#The Energy Department#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Republicans#Democrats#Senate#Russian#Chinese#The U S Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
United States Department of Defense
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Biden’s Rescue Act Targets Americans’ Freedoms

Since the 1800s, surly Americans have derided politicians for spending tax dollars “like drunken sailors.” Until recently, that was considered a grave character fault. But Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act shows that inebriated spending is now the path to national salvation. It was a common saying in America in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
MarketRealist

Biden's Infrastructure Bill Taps Crypto Industry for $28 Billion

U.S. lawmakers are looking for $28 billion from the cryptocurrency industry to help pay for the country’s infrastructure needs, and crypto leaders aren’t happy about it. President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill includes funding for roads, railways, and broadband access. The proposed bill also includes provisions to crack down on cryptocurrency brokers and investors to provide more transparency in the industry and generate tax revenue from crypto transactions.
U.S. PoliticsPOLITICO

Biden’s beefed-up NSC

Welcome to National Security Daily, POLITICO’s newsletter on the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. I’m Nahal Toosi, POLITICO’s foreign affairs correspondent, filling in as your guide to what’s happening inside the Pentagon, the NSC and D.C.’s foreign policy machine. Your regular host, Alex Ward, will be back tomorrow. National Security Daily arrives in your inbox Monday through Friday by 4 p.m.; subscribe here.
BusinessPress Democrat

Strain: Don’t even think of passing Biden’s budget bill now

As the delta variant continues to sweep through the U.S., officials are reimposing mask mandates and taking other measures to try to slow the spread. Will the renewed threat to public health stall U.S. economic growth?. I don’t think it will. But the possibility that it could is another reason...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden flaws become a major story

Polls and surveys come and go very quickly in the media marketplace. Some get news coverage, some don’t; the press can be very selective at times. A new ABC News/Ipsos poll that revealed dwindling approval of President Biden is one of those surveys which got the coverage, even among news organizations that tend to shield Democratic officials.
MilitaryThe Post and Courier

The Nuclear Weapons Council is worried about Biden's spending. So are activists.

President Joe Biden’s recent proposal for nuclear weapons spending at the Department of Energy is just enough to cover near-term needs but falls short of guaranteeing the nation’s cataclysmic arsenal can stay the course and be modernized, officials said last week in a dispatch to Congress. Biden’s fiscal year 2022...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden’s 1st visit to intel agency to contrast with Trump’s

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making his first visit to an agency of the U.S. intelligence community, looking to emphasize his confidence in national security leaders after his predecessor’s incendiary battles against what he often derided as the “deep state.”. Biden is scheduled Tuesday afternoon to visit the...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Biden’s budget ‘injects risk’ to nuclear weapons modernization, senior officials warn Congress

Senior nuclear security officials have expressed concern over the Biden administration’s proposed budget, saying the funding puts nuclear modernization initiatives at risk. Members of the Nuclear Weapons Council (NWC), which is comprised of senior Department of Defense and Department of Energy officials, said in a letter to members of the House and Senate Armed Services committees Monday that the administration’s budget request “injects risk” into the long term efforts to upgrade the country’s “Manhattan Project-era” facilities supporting a “Cold War-era nuclear stockpile.”
POTUSCNN

Milley pressed on claims he was concerned Trump would attempt coup

Washington (CNN) — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said Wednesday he wouldn't comment on a recent book excerpt alleging he and other top officials were so deeply concerned that former President Donald Trump and his allies might attempt a coup after the November 2020 election they informally planned for ways to stop it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon chief defends Milley after Trump book criticism

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said he had “tremendous faith and confidence” in Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley after former President Trump blasted the four-star general over a book excerpt. Trump targeted the general following recent reports that Milley looked to prevent Trump from staging a...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden is wrong — government spending does not lower inflation

Decade-defining inflation is here, and despite the dreams of the Fed and Congress, investors have clearly signaled that they no longer believe it to be transitory. President Joe Biden has repeatedly tried to explain away consecutive months of damning producer and consumer-side inflation increases, but on Wednesday night, the president took a ... shall we say interesting tack in trying to argue that people shouldn't be concerned about inflation, not despite his agenda but precisely because of it.

Comments / 1

Community Policy