Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Gender reveal parties gone wrong

By Kaylee McGhee White
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yl2pi_0b5KsTuB00

What began as one of the most exciting moments of their lives has ended in eight felony charges and the chance of several years in prison.

Refugio Manuel Jimenez and his wife Angela Renee Jimenez were charged this week for involuntary manslaughter and arson after their gender reveal party last year sparked a deadly wildfire that resulted in the death of a firefighter.

The couple accidentally sent the El Dorado, California, region into flames when they set off a color-coordinated smoke bomb that malfunctioned. The fire began Sept. 6 and was not extinguished until Nov. 16. Over two months, it burned 22,000 acres of land, killing firefighter Charlie Morton and injuring 13 others.

“Obviously, he wouldn’t have been out there if this hadn’t started in the first place,” San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson said of Morton, who was only 39 years old. “He’s fighting a fire that was started because of a smoke bomb. That’s the only reason he’s there.”

Very few gender reveal parties become as deadly as the Jimenezes'. But for some reason, dangerous mishaps have become far too common at these events as parents and other family members attempt extravagant stunts.

A few months ago, a couple watched as two of their family members plunged into the ocean to their deaths in a small plane, flying an "It's a Girl!" banner. The year before, an Iowa woman was killed after being hit in the head by a piece of metal that had exploded after a family inadvertently created a pipe bomb for the gender reveal announcement.

This alarming uptick in gender reveal accidents even prompted Jenna Karvunidis, the so-called “inventor” of gender reveal parties, to urge people to stop.

“Excuse me for having a cake for my family in 2008,” Karvunidis wrote last year. “Just because I’m the gEnDeR rEvEaL iNVeNtoR doesn’t mean I think people should burn down their communities. STOP.”

Indeed, what happened to that quaint, traditional cake-and-balloons setup? All that’s missing from it is a handheld confetti cannon, and you have yourself a world-class gender reveal party that won’t leave you facing 20 years in jail.

Comments / 0

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
121K+
Followers
47K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Reveal Party#Arson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
San Bernardino, CACleveland News - Fox 8

Couple charged in gender reveal fire that killed firefighter

SAN BERNARDINO, California (AP) — A couple whose gender reveal ceremony sparked a Southern California wildfire that killed a firefighter last year have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. The San Bernardino County district attorney says Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. and Angela Renee Jimenez pleaded not guilty Monday to charges involving...
California Statepurecountry1067.com

Couple Charged With Manslaughter After Gender Reveal Party That Sparked CA Wildfire

A California couple is facing involuntary manslaughter charges for accidentally sparking a massive wildfire during a gender reveal party last year. The couple held the party at El Dorado Ranch Park, using a “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device” designed to release blue or pink smoke. But the device ended up setting fire to the dry grass – sparking a fire that would burn more than 36 square miles and destroy five homes.
Yucaipa, CAallthatsinteresting.com

Couple Whose Gender Reveal Party Triggered A Catastrophic Forest Fire Now Face Charges

The 2020 "gender reveal party" sparked the El Dorado wildfire which spread over 22,000 acres and killed a firefighter. The young couplewanted to celebrate the birth of their new baby. Instead, their “gender reveal party” birthed a fearsome fire that tore across Southern California. The couple now faces charges for 30 crimes including involuntary manslaughter.
Family Relationshipschatsports.com

Toddler Son Does Burnout For Epic Gender Reveal

NASCAR superstar Joey Logano revealed his unborn baby's gender in the most racecar driver way EVER -- by having his toddler son do a burnout in front of his house!!!. The 31-year-old and his wife, Brittany, got super creative with their announcement this month ... strapping some chalk to their 3-year-old's toy car's wheels and then letting him punch the throttle!!
Animalscbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: K9 Helps Deputy With Gender Reveal

A deputy and his K9 partner with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office in Florida teamed up for a sweet gender reveal on Wednesday, July 28. Watch as K9 Doc retrieves a toy to reveal if the deputy's wife is having a boy or a girl! By the way, it's a girl!
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: DNA reveals family secret and resentment

Dear Amy: Information I received from my genetic testing revealed that my father had two other children while married to my mother within our supposedly “intact” family. I am allowing the picture I have of my past, my childhood, and my family to (painfully) reshape my personal history, as this knowledge integrates into my whole self.
SocietyPosted by
FUN 107

WooSox Proposal Gone Wrong: Was It Real or Staged?

Since this proposal-gone-wrong video first appeared online four days ago, people have been wondering, was it real or staged? We spoke to someone close to the stadium to give us the scoop on this viral video. Clearly people at the WooSox game in the brand new Polar Park weren't expecting...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The blunt truth about vaccination

From social security to polio vaccines to drivers licenses and the draft, the United States has a long history of requiring citizens to participate in programs that help all of us, writes Julian Zelizer. Thinking of the common good is patriotic, as American as apple pie--part of what ACTUALLY makes America great.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
RestaurantsTMZ.com

Wendy's Fires Manager Caught on Camera Calling Woman a 'Bitch'

The assistant manager caught on camera calling a Wendy's staffer a "bitch" is now out of a job ... TMZ's learned he got the ax. So, here's the deal ... Sophia Cargill, who says she's a general manager in training, recorded an assistant manager named Michael going on a tirade -- calling her a bitch and "f***ing lazy" -- after the fast-food joint in Kalamazoo, Michigan had closed for the day.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Baby born with twin inside her stomach in extremely rare pregnancy

A fetus-in-fetu occurs once in every 500,000 births. Top experts performed an operation to remove two sacs out of the girl’s stomach. The baby girl survived and is expected to make a full recovery. A newborn baby shocked doctors after an x-ray revealed she carried a twin fetus inside her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy