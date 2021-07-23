Vinyl records are back

L isteners’ desires for a unique musical experience have spawned a “vinyl revival.”

In 2021, 19.2 million vinyls have been sold so far, outpacing CD sales. Between 2013 and 2020, vinyl sales have increased threefold. And from 2019 to 2020 alone, sales soared by a whopping 46%.

So, what makes vinyl records so special? Some argue that studios are trying to maintain artists’ connection to their fans during the pandemic by unveiling collectible items, including vinyl records.

“In these unprecedented times, it is the labels’ and artists’ continued focus on the fan connection via collectible, bespoke offerings … that are converting new generations into vinyl fans and the never-ending reason for vinyl’s ascendance,” executive and vinyl strategist Billy Field told CNBC.

There’s also the argument that vinyl simply sounds better. Sure, there may be a few seconds of crackling before the disc is put on the platter. But you’d always know that these would be followed by the high-pitched, passionate lyrics of, for example, “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

"I think this is what people like about it: It pins very closely to the way that human beings hear music organically," sound mastering engineer Adam Gonsalves said in a 2014 interview.

But most importantly, vinyl offers listeners a nostalgic experience. “There is something romantic about records, something satisfying about opening the album jacket, seeing the fantastic artwork, and studying the liner notes while listening to the album,” explained Charlie Randall, the CEO of McIntosh Labs, to The Manual .

Vinyl records provide aficionados with a physical alternative to digital files. Instead of instantly downloading the latest hits, interested buyers must find old records at their local bookstore. And listeners need to put the needle on the record instead of pressing “play.”

With so much of our time already spent in the virtual space, vinyls are becoming a compelling, grounded alternative.